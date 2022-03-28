As the sun pokes its head back through the clouds and the snow begins to melt, Sun Prairie high school can look back fondly on the winter athletic season. The Cardinals were present at the state finals for three of their seven winter sports and had some other inspired runs through the WIAA state tournament as well. Let's turn back the clock and see how the winter panned out for the Cardinals before we hop into spring.
BOYS BASKETBALL
The Sun Prairie boys basketball team was best defined by two separate runs in the 2021-22 season. Things looked rocky early on as the Cardinals lost three of their first four games.
It should come as no surprise that Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) Hall-of-Fame head coach Jeff Boos managed to turn the squad around. Fueled by the consistent scoring of senior Ben Olson, paired with a strong post presence from senior Addison Ostrenga, and boosted by the offensive emergence of junior Darius Chestnut, the Cardinals went on a tear.
Sun Prairie won 13 of its next 16 games. Even back-to-back losses to La Follette and Oconomowoc near the beginning of the run couldn't sour the Cardinals' fun. Notable wins during this streak included avenging that loss to La Follette, handing Middleton its first Big Eight loss of the season, and an eye-opening win over Arrowhead on the road.
The streak came to a screeching halt at the end of the season, however, as the Cardinals lost their final three games. Again, Boos rallied the troops and put any questions to rest in the postseason.
Given the No. 6 seed in Sectional 6 of Division 1, Sun Prairie never let the moment get too big for it. It knocked of Big Eight rival and No. 11 seed Madison Memorial in the first round, avenging a loss to the Spartans just two weeks prior.
The fireworks really went off in the following two games. A back-and-forth slugfest with No. 14 seed Brookfield East in the regional championship came down to the wire. Ostrenga saved the day and the season, dropping in a clutch reverse layup with two seconds left to get the win.
This momentum carried into following game with La Follette in the sectional semifinal. Regulation wasn't enough time in another close one as the Cardinals and Lancers headed to overtime to decide a winner. This time, Olson played the role of the hero. He scored 13 points in the overtime period to push Sun Prairie to the sectional championship against Brookfield Central at West Allis Central High School.
There, the magic ran out. Brookfield Central was hot from behind the 3-point arc all game and proved to be too much for the Cardinals, ending their season with a 72-61 loss. Sun Prairie finished the season with a total record of 17-10.
Regardless of how the final game turned out, Sun Prairie turned in a tremendous effort this season and nearly reached the pinnacle of the sport with a very youthful team. It's a testament to the players' buy in and Boos' ability to get the best out of his guys.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
As impressive as the boys' regular season run was, the Sun Prairie girls basketball team might have one-upped them. The Cardinals were a mainstay in the top 10 state rankings, losing just four games for the entirety of the regular season.
The Cardinals were fueled by a star-studded junior class, featuring standouts like Avree Antony, Antionique Auston, Makiah Hawk, Lucy Strey, and Marie Outlay. Complimented by the leadership and basketball IQ offered from senior Rachel Rademacher and some valuable minutes from sophomore Kaitlin Bindley, Sun Prairie proved it was not only one of the best teams in the Big Eight conference, but the state.
Auston didn't join the fray until Dec. 17 after dealing with an off-season knee injury. In her absence, the Cardinals still got off to a blistering 7-1 start. How all of Sun Prairie's main contributors complimented each other was truly a sight to see.
Antony was the slasher, keeping both man and zone defenses honest with her capable driving abilities. Outlay was the definition of "three and D" as she could reliably lock down the other team's best scorer while she also led the team in made 3-pointers with 49, including a school record for 3-pointers in a game with eight.
If somehow an opposing ballhandler got past Antony or Outlay, Hawk patrolled the post and would usually swat the shot away. Rademacher was the brains of the operation, piloting the offense and putting the ball exactly where it needed to be. Auston was the spark plug, able to ignite offense out of seemingly anywhere.
This terrifying collection of talent landed Sun Prairie with a 15-3 final mark in the Big Eight conference, tied for 1st place with Verona. The accolades didn't stop there for Sun Prairie. The Cardinals kept the momentum up in the postseason, smoking Middleton and Watertown to claim a regional crown. Unfortunately, that regional title came with a price.
Antony was injured late in the regional final victory over Watertown and was done for the year. Waiting ahead of them in the sectional semifinal was Arrowhad and, more importantly, the state's best senior post player in Alaina Harper.
Harper and the rest of the Warhawks proved to be too much. The shorthanded Cardinals fought hard, but fell 59-41 to bring the season to a close prematurely.
While the Cardinals had their sights set higher, this season was far from a disappointment. Sun Prairie was must-see basketball all season. The team was a unique blend of athleticism and talent that turned in a whole lot of wins.
GYMNASTICS
Despite a very young roster this season, the Sun Prairie gymnastics squad put together a fantastic season, making it all the way to the WIAA state finals as a team.
Head coach Shannon Maly had an emphasis on continued improvement from the very beginning of the year. It was obvious that her girls bought in. The Cardinals went 6-2 in regular season duals and brought some fierce competition to weekend invitationals.
Seniors Natalia Figueroa and Chloe Knoernschild, juniors Cassie Siegel, Sofia Clark, Carly Gross, and Martha Guelker, as well sophomores Avery Greenberg and Audrey Seefeld handled a majority of the varsity reps for the Cardinals this season. Sophomore Gretchen Holmes and freshman Elizabeth Schaefer also made the most of their chances when given the call up.
A season's work of hard work was on full display at the Big Eight conference meet. The Cardinals claimed 2nd place behind Verona/Edgewood, but the success was just starting. Sun Prairie swung the momentum from that into the sectional, where it again took 2nd behind Verona/Edgewood to qualify for the state finals.
There, the Cardinals had the opportunity to see what the event was like. They took home 7th place overall, but the trip was more about gaining experience for the future. Sun Prairie returns a gluttony of talent for next season, and will remain a unified co-op even with the split of the school into East and West. Sun Prairie will be a team to watch next season.
BOYS HOCKEY
The Sun Prairie boys hockey team took home 5th place in the Big Eight conference this season with a conference record of 8-6-0. For the year, the Cardinals produced a final record of 13-12-0.
The inviting atmosphere of the Sun Prairie Ice Arena was not one that the Cardinals could rely on in the early goings of the season as they played 11 of their first 13 games on the road. Despite their nomad tendencies, the Cardinals still managed an impressive streak where they won five of six games.
A 4-game losing streak spoiled Sun Prairie's homecoming, but something clicked in the latter half of the Sun Prairie Groundhog Tournament. The Cardinals scored nice wins over Monona Grove and KMMO to close the tournament out and gain the momentum necessary to win six of their final regular season games. In its final three games, Sun Prairie was really rolling. It beat Eastside twice and Madison West by a combined 31-0 to close the year.
The beatdowns only continued in the WIAA tournament. The Cardinals kicked the postseason off by hosting Onalaska, which they crushed 7-0. This led to a massive matchup with the No. 1 overall seed, Edgewood. Sun Prairie put up a valiant battle but fell in a close one, 3-2.
When it was rolling, Sun Prairie's offense was must-watch. Led by 1st team all-conference snub senior Davis Hamilton and 2nd team all-conference selection junior Evan Luxford, aided occasionally by the likes of junior Tyler Rauls and senior Noah Wilk, the Cardinals could put up goals in a hurry and displayed an impressive amount of chemistry. Honorable mention all-conference senior goalie Noah McCrary held it down all season as well. He was a reliable wall to keep Sun Prairie in games.
GIRLS HOCKEY
The Cap City Cougars co-op team saw a tremendous amount of success this season. A late-season push helped the Cougars claim 2nd place in the Badger Conference with an 8-3-1 record, falling just behind the Metro Lynx. Overall, Cap City put up a record of 12-11-1.
The driving force behind the Cougars' success this season was sophomore forward Keegan Sanderfoot (Sun Prairie). The 1st team all-conference selection led Cap City in points 33, netting 21 goals and dishing 12 assists.
Not to be outdone, Cap City's defense was phenomenal all season as well. It was headlined by senior Rachel Robbins (Waunakee), who was a 2nd team all-conference selection. Robbins got a major help from honorable mention all-conference defender Aubrie Deprey (Sun Prairie) and another honorable mention selection in goalie Izzy Hahn (Waunakee).
Hahn was phenomenal all season, saving 90% of the shots fired at her and pitching three shutouts. Having the likes of Deprey, Robbins, and sophomore defender Brooke Ayres in front of her was a major help as well.
There were no lengthy winning streaks for the Cougars this season, which had a litany of tough opponents on the schedule. That was until the regular season was nearing its end. With the conference standings on the line, Cap City dug deep and pulled out an impressive 3-0-1 streak in four games, including a tremendous 2-1 win over one of the conference's best teams, Viroqua.
With 2nd place in the conference claimed, the Cougars headed off to the WIAA tournament. There, they met another conference foe in the Badger Lightning and emerged with a convincing 3-0 victory. Unfortunately, next up was a rematch with Viroqua. The Blackhawks were out for revenge and got it, winning 5-3 and ending the Cougars' season.
Despite the exit from the tournament, the Cougars put together an excellent season overall and will return an overwhelming amount of their production from this season.
BOYS SWIMMING
The boys swimming squad entered this season with a target on their backs as the 2020-21 WIAA state champions. Key contributors from last year's squad had departed, but there were still plenty of strong leaders on the team to keep up the Cardinals' success.
Continually throughout the season, it was clear Sun Prairie was only getting stronger. Times dropped and dropped as the Cardinals worked their way through the regular season. A 3rd place finish as a team at the Big Eight conference meet was a sign of good things to come in the postseason.
Confidence was riding high as the Cardinals made the trip to Verona Area High School for sectionals. Of course Sun Prairie's strongest assets, its relay teams, all qualified for the state finals. But, the Cardinals also had some impressive individual swims to guarantee that Sun Prairie would be well represented at the state finals once again.
In the state finals, Sun Prairie finished 5th as a team. Swimmers like junior Jonah Gunnink, sophomore Bennett Braatz, senior Nathan Halbach, senior Jesse Hammes, sophomore Trevor Nicodemus, senior Jonathan Schluesche, and senior Ethan Braatz all brought their A-games to help continued the tradition of excellence for Sun Prairie boys swimming.
WRESTLING
The wrestling team was among the youngest of the Sun Prairie winter sports this year. Christopher Anderson, Parker Olson, and Isaiah Horan, the team's three co-captains, were all sophomores. This youth never showed as head coach Jim Nelson raved all season about his wrestlers' development and dedication to the process all season.
A regular season filled with progress culminated with a trip to regionals at Waunakee to kick off the WIAA tournament. Momentum from a 2nd place finish at the Big Eight conference meet transferred into that morning at Waunakee as six Sun Prairie wrestlers punched their tickets to sectionals. Anderson, freshman Brennan Hoffman, Olson, junior Mason Borgardt, freshman Jaxon Johnson, and Horan all finished in at least fourth place in their respective weight classes to advance to the next round.
Of those six sectional participants, only Anderson survived the gauntlet to make it to the state finals. But, winning came with a price. He aggravated a shoulder injury in his sole loss of the day, but bounced back to claim his place in the finals.
Anderson looked to be on his way to a chance for a state title with two convincing wins to kick of the finals. Unfortunately, that shoulder injury resurfaced in his third match. He lost and was forced to forfeit the remainder of his matches to take 6th place.
This season was a valuable one in terms of experience for Sun Prairie. This group will stay together next season as well as East and West will combine for a co-op squad. With only two wrestlers moving on to graduation, there is reason to believe the Sun Prairie co-op will be one of the strongest wrestling squads in the state next season.