Kerr signs with Goshen College
Sam Kerr, a 2016 Sun Prairie graduate, officially signed with Goshen College to play for its men’s basketball team next season. Kerr played the last two seasons at Highland Community College in Freeport, Ill. This past year he averaged 8.2 points and 2.5 rebounds per game while shooting 49.2% from 3-point range, helping the Cougars go 27-7.
Goshen College is an NAIA school located in Goshen, Indiana and is a member of the Crossroads League.
Royle, Gugel join SP girls golf staff
Jay Royle and Maggie Gugel have joined the Sun Prairie girls golf team’s coaching staff.
Sun Prairie head girls golf coach Shana Tiltrum made the announcement on the team’s Facebook page over the weekend. Royle is a lifetime golfer with tournament and team experience. The Waterloo native was a three-sport athlete (football, basketball, baseball) before playing golf and graduating from UW-Stout. His twin daughters Isabel and Sophia were members of the SP team last season.
Gugel has 10 years of experience coaching high school basketball and softball and has also taught beginner golf lessons. She was a varsity letterwinner at SP in high school. Gugel has taught science in the SPASD school system for 10 years, currently AP Chemistry at the high school.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.