Last week, it seemed as if the wheels were falling off for the Sun Prairie boys soccer team. After a red-hot 4-0-2 start, the Cardinals lost 0-4 to Verona last Tuesday and then tied two quality teams, Green Bay Preble and De Pere, in a quad over the weekend. The performance dropped Sun Prairie in the Division 1 state rankings from No. 2 to No. 6. The Cardinals needed a game to get right, and it came against Big 8 opponent Madison East on Tuesday, Sept. 21 by way of a 2-0 victory.
Recovery didn’t come quickly for Sun Prairie. The two teams took their time feeling each other out. While there were opportunities for the Cardinals, nothing turned into production until the game was nearing halftime. In the 31st minute, junior Riley Stevens fielded a pass from senior captain Gabe Voung and fired it past the keeper for a goal.
Sun Prairie was able to take that lead into halftime, thanks in large part to the Cardinals’ efforts on defense. Goalkeeper Carsten Ganter pitched a shutout, making eight saves as he and the Sun Prairie defenders snuffed out any and all chances that Madison East managed to muster.
In the 70th minute, the Cardinals added an insurance goal. Senior Landon Parrish got the ball to senior Dean Franks, and Franks did the rest, beating the keeper and increasing the Sun Prairie lead to 2-0.
From there, the defense kept the clamps up. Madison East couldn’t get anything rolling and Sun Prairie held on for the conference win. The win bumps the Cardinals to a 5-1-4 record for the season. They’re also 2-1-0 in conference.
There’s an immediate chance to bump that win streak up to two Thursday, Sept. 23 with a home match against Janesville Craig. The Cougars are 2-7-1 this season and have lost all three of their conference games so far.
Following the Craig game on Thursday is a home non-conference match with Baraboo Saturday, Sept. 25. For live updates and highlights from the Baraboo game, follow Ryan Gregory (@ryan_gregory_) on Twitter.