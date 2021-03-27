Fans of the Sun Prairie girls swim team finally got to see the Cardinals in action.
On Thursday, March 18 the program held an intersquad meet in front of spectators.
“It was our first meet of the season where spectators were allowed to attend. It was wonderful to see families in the stands again,” said first-year SP head coach Konrad Plomedahl. “We chose to compete in some different events. The lineup consisted of the 200 Medley Relay, 50 Freestyle, 50 Backstroke, 100 IM, 50 Breaststroke, 200 Free, 50 Butterfly, and the 200 Free Relay.
The seniors draft the teams: half of the seniors led the white team, and the other half led the red team.
“This meet was an opportunity to have fun, create some friendly competition within the team, and it gave us a chance to honor all parents and seniors that have supported this team, and made it the successful program it is today,” Plomedahl said.
In the first session, the White Team was leading White 66-54. Then, Session 2 completed with the Red Team earning 73 points, and White earning 46 points. In total, the Red Team won with a final score of 127-112.
In the varsity meet, the White 200 medley relay team of Olivia Sala, Ellie Reeder, Grace Sala and Tori Barnet won in 1 minute, 53.98 seconds, followed by Paige Rundahl winning the 50 free (:25.51), Brooke Crosby winning the 50 backstroke (:29.40) for the Red.
Olivia Sala then claimed a victory for the White with a 1:01.06 clocking in the 100 IM, before Brooke Laube gave the Red Team a win in the 50 breaststroke (:33.35).
The back-and-forth battle continued as Grace Sala of the White Team won the 200 freestyle (2:02.52) and Ruthie Pavelskie, also of the White Team, won the 50 butterfly (:27.21). But in the final varsity race, the 200 freestyle relay, Janelle Schulz, Maeve Sullivan, Brooke Crosby and Paige Rundahl of the Red Team took honors with a 1:42.29 performance.
In Junior Varsity races, the Red squad of Cece Bub, Lizzie Sobakin, Sydney Camp and Lainee Diers won in 2:11.91, while team wins followed as Bub claimed the 50 freestyle (:28.94) and 50 backstroke (:33.14), and Diers was the top swimmer in the 100 IM (1:13.21).
Other JV winners wwere Sobakin (:37.12, 50 breast), Diers (:32.49, 50 fly) and the 200 free relay of Bub, Kate Rault, Megan Koop and Diers (1:59.87).
