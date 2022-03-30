The Sun Prairie softball team has unfinished business to attend to in 2022. Last season, the Cardinals battled through the challenges of a pandemic-shortened season and proved they were one of the state’s best. Sun Prairie tied for the Big Eight championship with Verona with a 16-2 conference record before ripping into the WIAA tournament. A strong run came up just short of a state title as the Cardinals lost, 1-0, to Kaukauna. This time around, the Cardinals are reloaded and eager for another shot at the state’s highest achievement.
“They want to return,” Sun Prairie head coach Jamie Olson said. “They’re not satisfied with being runners-up. Obviously, we were so close last year. It was a close loss. But the girls are competitors and have worked really hard to stay on top of their games in the offseason. I trust they’ll continue to do that. Overall, they’re ready. They’re ready to get back on that field.”
There are members of that 2021 squad that Olson and the rest of her Cardinals will have to replace this season. 1st team all-conference selection Ellie Rademacher, as well as 2nd team all-conference players Grace Radlund and Kiana Patterson and honorable mention all-conference choice Sidney McLean have all moved on after graduation. Despite this exodus, Sun Prairie still returns a heap of talented players for this season.
The Cardinals bring back three 1st team all-conference selections in sophomore pitcher Tayler Baker, senior catcher Chloe Knoernschild, and junior outfielder Isabel Royle. Sun Prairie also brings back Carly Gross, a 2nd team all-conference selection in the outfield as well as all-conference honorable mentions junior Sophia Royle and senior Kennedy Schaefer.
Already this spring, the Cardinals have shown that they are a force to be reckoned with. Sun Prairie took a trip down to Orlando, Fla. in the middle of March to take on opponents from across the country to prep for the season. The Cardinals toppled St. Viator (Ill.) 13-3 and Geneseo (Ill.) 12-5 before losing the final game of the experience to Bishop Kelly (Ida.) 2-1. The trip was not only valuable experience against tough competition, but important bonding time for the younger players.
In particular, coach Olson had her eye on three of those younger players that could make a significant impact on the team this season. Sophomores Grace Kramschuster and Vanessa Veith as well as freshman Luci Moreno have drawn attention in the early goings of this season. The three bring the prospect of versatility and surprise to what seemed like a fairly set roster heading into the season.
As evidence from two of the Cardinals’ three games in Florida, this team can score in bunches. While pitching will be strong as well, reliable scoring is a main tenant for Olson this season.
“We have some really quick, smart baserunners as well as girls that can hit the ball,” Olson said. “We’ll really lean on that. We can place the ball and should be able to get some big runs.”
Expectations, both on the roster and among the coaching staff, are justifiably high for this squad. With an exciting mix of proven talent and hungry youngsters, Sun Prairie is gaining state-wide attention already. The Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association (WFSCA) named Sun Prairie to its “preseason teams to watch” list. But, Olson is trying to keep the team focused and realistic. She and much of the roster understands how heartbreaking a loss in the state title game can be. They don’t want to feel that again.
“Not every game is going to be easy,” Olson said. “There will be struggles. Nothing will be handed to them. We as coaches try to push them and help them learn from everything.”
Sun Prairie’s push back to the WIAA state title game will begin on Friday, Apr. 1 at Verona at 5 pm. The Cardinals and Wildcats are bitter conference rivals. Verona scored two regular season wins over Sun Prairie last season before the Cardinals avenged those losses in the WIAA sectional semifinal. The Wildcats will be eager for revenge and should pose a good measuring stick for the Cardinals early in the season.