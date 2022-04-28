The Sun Prairie track & field team is proving that it is battle tested on the road. The Cardinals have gained some valuable experience with back-to-back road trips after spending much of the early portion of the season at the comfortable confines of Sun Prairie High School. For head coach Doug Maughan, it's a welcomed challenge.
"There's something special about road meets," Maughan said. "The bus rides, the excitement, getting out of school a little early. It's a time to focus on yourself on and athlete and really get ready for the challenge ahead."
On Tuesday, April 26, the Cardinals traveled to Mansfield Stadium to take on Big Eight foe Madison West. The excitement was palpable as the Cardinals started red-hot in the 100 meter dash. On the boys' side, junior Alexander Maggit took 1st with his time of 10.9 seconds. Fellow junior teammates Jonathan Weah and Jerry Kaminski tied for 3rd, both running an 11.3.
"Alexander has been working hard to get his time to drop," Maughan said. "It's hard to do, but he had a great start and was powerful through the finish. He really set the tone for the day."
The girls claimed the top two spots in the event. Senior Morgan Cross logged a time of 12.8 seconds to take 1st and sophomore Miya Murray took 2nd with a time of 12.4 seconds.
Sun Prairie found similar success in the 200 meter dash. Kaminski turned in a 1st place effort for the boys with his time of 24.3 seconds. Junior teammate Sincere Johnson claimed 3rd with a time of 24.7. Murray took the top spot for the girls, racing to a time of 28.7 for 1st. Freshman Naaliyah Currie finished 2nd with a 30.4 and senior Jadyn Wolff took 3rd with a 34.8.
West's talent in distance runs began to show in the 400 meter dash. The Cardinals still took home 1st on the boys side as junior Christian Jones sprinted to a time of 56.1, but Regents filled the rest of the top three. West took 1st in the girls' side of the event, but Sun Prairie rounded out the remainder of the top three. Freshman Alexa Wornson took 2nd with a time of 1:10.0 and sophomore Ruby Koh took 3rd with a 1:13.1.
The 800 meter run was a well-run event by the Regents, but there was no stopping junior Mateo Alvarado Venegas as he took 1st for the Cardinals with a time of 2:01.0. West claimed the top three spots for the girls. The Regents were also proficient in the 1,600 meter run, taking the top three spots for both the boys and girls.
The Cardinals made up some ground with a pair of wins in the 3,200 meter run. Senior Natalie Johnson took 1st for the girls with her time of 12:29.8. Senior Joe Freng was the fastest on the boys' side, running the sole time under the 10-minute barrier with a time of 9:59.8.
"It took a strong mentality for that win," Maughan said. "He was way out in front and had to set his own pace. He was strong and got the job done."
Sun Prairie's strong day carried over into the hurdles. In the boys' 110 meter hurdles, senior Dashle Maughan grabbed 2nd with his time of 16.4 seconds. Junior teammate Mason Borgardt took 3rd with his time of 18.2 seconds.
The girls swept the podium in the 100 meter hurdles. Woronson took 1st with a time of 18.1 seconds, followed by senior Natalya Lythjohan in 2nd with a time of 18.1+ and senior Mara Shepard in 3rd with a 20.8.
Borgardt took the top spot in the boys 300 meter hurdles with his time of 47.6 seconds. Freshman teammate Caleb Savard took 2nd with a 49 flat and sophomore Ashton Vue claimed 3rd with a 50.2. West took 1st in the girls' portion of the event, but Sun Prairie was still well-represented as freshman Aubrey Erickson took 2nd with a 57 flat and freshman Alexis Vang took 3rd with a 1:06.3.
Similar to the distance events, West was very strong in the relays. The Regents claimed 1st place for both the boys and girls in the 4x100, 4x200, and 4x400 meter relays.
Sun Prairie regained footing in the field portion of the day. The boys put a great effort into the long jump. Maggit claimed his second win of the day, taking 1st with a jump of 19'6.25". Sophomore teammate Keion Kauppinen took 2nd with an 18'7" and Kaminski grabbed 3rd with an 18'6.5".
The girls put up strong numbers in the triple jump. Junior Lauren Adams picked up 1st place with a jump of 31'1" and sophomore teammate Jorja Coutts placed 2nd with a jump of 29'6.5".
The high jump was another strong event for the Cardinals. Junior Cassie Siegel took 1st for the girls with a jump of 5'2". Senior Natalia Figueroa claimed 2nd with a 4'10" and junior Nicole Everson took 3rd with a 4'8". On the boys' side, Weah and junior Darius Chestnut tied for the top spot, both producing a jump of 5'10". Sophomore Jace Stolte took 3rd with a 5'8" jump.
Sophomore Audrey Seefeld claimed 1st in the pole vault, as has been the trend all season, with her vault of 10 feet flat. Figueroa and Siegel also claimed spots in the top three as a vault of eight feet flat earned each a share of 3rd. For the boys, junior Miles Adkins grabbed 1st with an 11 foot flat vault. Senior Ben Marshall took 2nd as well with his vault of 10'6".
Senior Aidan Grob continued his stellar season of throwing in both the shot put and discus. He took 1st in the shot put with a throw of 44'8" as well as 1st in the discus with a throw of 132'8". He had some teammates join him near the top, too. In the shot put, sophomore Alton Williams finished 2nd with a 44'6" and senior Alec Wagner took 3rd with a 38' flat. Junior Ethan Yang picked up 2nd in the discus with a throw of 107'10 and Williams took 3rd with a throw of 100'6".
The girls also threw well. Senior Tyra Anderson took 1st in the shot put with a throw of 31'7", followed by senior Kelsey Neuman in 2nd with a 29'8" and a 28'4" from senior Jenna Wilkinson to take 3rd. Adams again finished at the top of the discus with a throw of 91'1", followed by Neuman in 2nd with an 85'9".
Sun Prairie will make its triumphant return home for the Paul Frank Invitational on Friday, April 29. Next week, the Cardinals are back on the road with a trip to Verona for a triple-dual on Wednesday, May 4, a trip to McFarland for an invitational on Friday, May 6, and a journey out to Arrowhead for an invitational on Saturday, May 7.