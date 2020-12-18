Sun Prairie will return to winter athletic practices beginning Monday, Dec. 21, following the Public Health Madison Dane County Order #11 which was released earlier in the week.
In a letter from SPASD Athletics and Activities Director Eric Nee, it states that indoor gatherings of up to 10 people (not including employees), with physical distancing and face coverings are allowed.
“With the release of Order #11, we will pivot back to our small cohort groups we planned to start on Nov. 16, 2020,” said Nee. “We will begin these groups on Monday, Dec. 21. Please understand that not all programs will begin on this date as some programs have chosen to start at a later date.”
However, all in-person athletic competitions are still suspended through Jan. 22, 2021.
“Sun Prairie Athletics takes pride in its connection to academics. Therefore, athletic decisions will continue to align with our academic decisions,” Nee said. “As I have stated in previous emails, the start of the winter sports season will look vastly different than it has in the past. At this time, we will work in small groups and limit the maximum size to 10 participants at a time. Participating students will be split into fixed groups (cohorts) whenever possible to minimize mixing. To start the season, all instruction will be skill and drill work, not full practices.
“Under the supervision of the coaching staff, athletes will be able to share some equipment. Like all drill work, they must maintain 6 feet of social distancing and wear a fabric face covering at all times. Athletes will be expected to use hand sanitizer before and after using any shared equipment.”
There will be no intersquad competitions allowed.
“In order to accommodate physical distancing, we will be using several facilities in the district for practices. We have assigned teams to a specific facility, and they will use this facility until further notice. Please look for more information around practice locations and time from your coach in the near future. If a family chooses not to participate in these small cohort groups, skills and drills will be provided to athletes on a virtual platform,” Nee said.
Nee will continue to work with Sun Prairie coaches to ensure safely-conducted practices. To do this, it will take everyone involved to do their part.
“We will need to ensure that everyone understands and is adhering to all Public Health Madison Dane County Sports Guidance and the Sun Prairie Return to Athletics Cohort Group Guidelines,” he said.
All students/families should review the SPASD Student COVID 19 Symptom Screening Checklist daily before sending students to school/athletics. The Sun Prairie Area School District Infection Response Plan will be used in consultation with the district nurse to respond to any suspected or confirmed cases of COVID-19. All guidelines and response plans will also be used when they return to full in-person athletics and activities.
Before students are cleared to participate, they must complete their athletic registration through Infinite Campus. Students will not be cleared to participate if this is not completed. Information on our new “Athletic Online Registration” can be found at https://www.sunprairieschools.org/high/athletics/athletic-info.
“While we are eager and excited to get our students back on campus and work with them, I cannot stress enough how important it is that we follow all guidelines. Moving forward, watch for an email from your coach with details on how practices will be laid out,” said Nee.
If you need contact information for your coach, you can find all the contact information at https://www.sunprairieschools.org/high/athletics/teams. If you click on the team you are interested in, and you will find their contact information on the next page.
