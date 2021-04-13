A pair of shutouts highlighted a big week for the Sun Prairie boys soccer team.
Sun Prairie 5 Janesville Craig 0
Played under a light drizzle and wet field condition, Sun Prairie scored in the first 2 minutes to gain early momentum and carried that all the way to a shutout at Janesville Craig Thursday.
The Cardinals’ first goal came on a corner kick. Junior midfielder Logan Parrish delivered a hard driven ball from the far side of the goal where sophomore midfielder Riley Stevens skied high over the Cougars’ defense and pounded a header into the net for a 1-0 Sun Prairie leat at the 2 minute, 7 second mark.
“Janesville Craig came out with a lot of energy, pressing hard, its high-pressuring defense left their defense zone vulnerable to counters,” said Cardinals head coach Tok Kim. “We responded well by breaking their press, using short combination plays and quick vertical transition counter attacks.”
Sun Prairie (3-0-1) scored twice more to build a 3-0 halftime advantage. At the 23:07 mark senior striker Garrett Franks scored on an assist from Tyler Hodges Hodges, before senior midfielder J.P. Anhalt scored in the 42nd minute on an assist from Logan Parrish.
“Logan Parrish sent a lovely driven pass over the top where J.P. Anhalt beat the Janesville Craig defender for a nice goal to close the half with 3-0 comfortable lead,” said Kim.
Meanwhile, two central backs led by senior tri-captain Keegan Duffy and junior tri-captain Nathan Parrish manned the defense, not allowing Janesville offense any critical scoring opportunities.
Senior Tanner Scherer and sophomore Carsen Ganter combined for the shutout denying all seven Cougar shots.
“Janesville Craig had a few excellent scoring opportunities in the second half, but Carsten Ganter made outstanding saves on all of them to keep the clean sheet,” Kim stated.
Sun Prairie’s two second-half goals were sore by junior striker Gabe Voung on an Anhalt assist in the 53rd minute, before sophomore midfielder Carson Schmoldt scored his first goal of the season, off a deflection from a Stevens corner kick.
“Carson was in the right place to pick up the loose ball and calmly knocked it in the goal,” said Kim.
Sun Prairie 1 Oregon 0
Sun Prairie shut out defending WIAA Division 2 state runner-up Oregon Saturday in a game played at Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium at Ashley Field.
Senior midfielder Johnathan Trilling created havoc on Oregon’s defense before finding the net in the 64th minute for what would be the lone goal of the day.
Midway through the second half, Schmoldt took the ball down the left side line and made an attempt to cross the ball to the middle but was deflected by the defender. The deflected ball ended up about 35 yards out from the opponent’s goal in the middle of the field, where Trilling was moving up to join the attack. He then drilled the deflected ball into the far-left corner where the Oregon goalie never had a chance to save.
“It was a rocket of a shot and a pretty goal,” said Kim.
Scherer earned the shutout in goal, denying both Panther shots on goal.
“It was a critical game because of the playoff seeding ramification, we had to win this game; we played with urgency and were successful in securing a critical win,” Kim said.
Up Next
Sun Prairie returns to the pitch both Tuesday (vs. Beloit) and a Thursday (at Middleton). Both games begin at 7:30 p.m.
SUN PRAIRIE 5
JANESVILLE CRAIG 0
Sun Prairie 3 2 — 5
Janesville Craig 0 0 — 0
First half: SP: Stevens (L. Parrish), 2:07; Franks (Hodges), 23:07; Anhalt (L. Parrish), 4:40.
Second half: SP: G. Voung (Anhalt), 53:50; Schmoldt (Stevens), 61:00.
Saves: SP (Scherer 3, Ganter 4) 7; JC (Kelly 3, Richardson 9) 12.
SUN PRAIRIE 1
OREGON 0
Oregon 0 0 — 0
Sun Prairie 0 1 — 1
First half: No scoring
Second half: SP: Trilling (Schmoldt), 64:35.
Saves: O (LoBregio) 5; SP (Scherer) 2.
