The Sun Prairie football team is going to the WIAA state championship game. The Cardinals gameplanned a nearly perfect offensive attack Friday, Nov. 12 and made big plays at the right time to beat Mukwonago, 38-31, to punch their ticket to Camp Randall Stadium next Friday. Sun Prairie last made it to the state championship in 2017.
"It feels unbelievable," Sun Prairie head coach Brian Kaminski said. "It takes everybody. It doesn't take one player or one coach. It takes a community. Our scout team guys battled each and every day. We have a lot of confidence. Always confident, not cocky. We're going to keep working to get better. I'm so proud of our kids. When we get knocked down, we always seem to rise and get back up."
It was a brutally cold and windy night at neutral-site Oconomowoc High School. Mukwonago (11-2) assumed the home side of the stands while Sun Prairie (14-0) occupied the visitors' side.
From the start, Sun Prairie's offensive gameplan was evident. To mitigate mistakes brought on from the cold, Sun Prairie was going to keep it simple: hand off to speedy junior running back Cortez LeGrant and throw quick, short passes.
"Our plan was to take what they gave us," Sun Prairie junior quarterback Jerry Kaminski said. "We weren't going to force anything down the field, especially early. We knew we had stuff in the middle and short levels. The running game was there and we knew there would be opportunities to take shots later."
A few passes from Kaminski still bounced off frigid fingers, but the first drive of the game for the Cardinals persisted nonetheless thanks to LeGrant's hard-nosed running and some nice catch-and-runs from senior receiver Addison Ostrenga.
Sun Prairie capped the opening possession with a 7-yard touchdown run from LeGrant to take an early 7-0 lead.
While Sun Prairie took a slow, calculated approach to scoring, Mukwonago kicked things into hyperdrive early. After an offsides pushed Sun Prairie back on the ensuing kickoff, junior receiver Trevor Boucher fielded the kick and brought it all the way up to the Sun Prairie 40 yardline.
On the first offensive play of the game, Mukwonago junior quarterback Evan Herbig kept on a read option and carried the ball down to the Sun Prairie four yardline. On the third play of the drive, the Indians scored. Herbig handed it off to stud senior running back Jake Adams for a 1-yard touchdown as Mukwonago knotted things up at 7 midway through the opening quarter.
Sun Prairie remained calm on the offensive side, sticking to the gameplan and feeding LeGrant and Ostrenga. Issues with drops persisted as junior receiver Jonathan Vandewalle dropped passes on second and fourth down to extinguish an otherwise promising drive.
After forcing a punt thanks to a sack from Sun Prairie senior linebacker Trentin Wagner, the Cardinals' offense trotted out for another shot at retaking the lead. Coach Kaminski was in his bag with playcalling, dialing up a beautiful triple-option shovel pass to senior Davis Hamilton to keep the drive going on fourth down.
LeGrant went down with an injury in the middle of the possession, but came back in dramatic fashion. He came back in to take an inside handoff and score from two yards out to give the Cardinals a 14-7 lead midway through the second quarter. The fireworks were far from over in the first half, though.
The Sun Prairie defense did its job, once again forcing Mukwonago into a punting situation. But, as he's done a few times this season, senior defensive end Isaac Hamm got a little aggressive in his efforts to block the punt. He knocked the punter to the ground once the kick was away, drawing a flag and giving the Indians a free first down.
Mukwonago quickly made the Cardinals pay for their mistake. Just two plays later, Adams took a handoff up the gut and sprinted 22 yards to the endzone nearly untouched, tying the game at 14 with two minutes left in the first half.
Sun Prairie abandoned its methodical offensive approach to try to get some quick points up before the half. Kaminski orchestrated a beautiful drive down the field, dotting passes to his receivers. Again, LeGrant was the hero as he punched in a score from seven yards out to give Sun Prairie a 21-14 lead heading into halftime.
After an impressive three-and-out from the Sun Prairie defense, the offense chose to keep pushing the pace. Kaminski fired off deep passes to both Ostrenga and Vandewalle to spark a quick flip of the field for Sun Prairie, showing that Kaminski trusted his receivers no matter what happened on the field previously.
"I spend hours with these guys," Kaminski said. "We work when no one else is watching. I know my receivers better than anyone. I have complete trust in all of them."
However, the drive fizzled out deep in Mukwonago territory. The Cardinals trotted out the field goal unit from the Mukwonago 25 yard line. Sun Prairie junior placekicker Trevor Schulz barely snuck the ball over the crossbar, extending the Sun Prairie lead to 24-14.
The two sides traded punts and it looked as though Sun Prairie's defense was content to sit on the Mukwonago offense and churn the rest of the clock out. Contain was broken near the end of the third quarter, though.
Mukwonago dialed up a deep pass play and Herbig lobbed up a wobbler of an underthrown pass. In his adjustment to the ball, Sun Prairie junior cornerback Jonathan Weah tripped and fell. The ball floated into Boucher's waiting arms as he fell to the ground. His knee hit the ground well short of the goalline but the referees gave him the touchdown, narrowing the Sun Prairie lead to 24-21 as the fourth quarter began.
Another Sun Prairie offensive drive resulted in a punt as the momentum had swung completely to Mukwonago. With Hamm sidelined with an apparent shoulder injury, the Indians stormed up the field, keeping the ball on the ground and gashing the Cardinals. Adams punctuated the drive with a 2-yard touchdown run to give Mukwonago a 28-24 lead.
While Adams was great in this game, LeGrant was better. He was the lifeblood of the ensuing Sun Prairie possession, picking up a first down on the ground on a pivotal third and three before erupting through the line for a 43-yard touchdown scamper to give the lead back to Sun Prairie. His exceptional speed was on full display on that long touchdown run as Mukwonago defenders dove for the explosive junior and always came up short.
Leading 31-28 with seven minutes left to play, Sun Prairie needed one more stop from its defense. Addison Ostrenga quickly answered the call.
Mukwonago ran a triple option out to the right side after faking the handoff up the middle. Herbig was going for the pitch to the wingback when Ostrenga got a hand on him. He ripped the quarterback down and popped the ball free, quickly hopping on the ball and giving the ball to his offense on the Mukwonago 26 yardline.
The Cardinals relished the opportunity to burn clock. They fed LeGrant and kept the drive alive with some inventive playcalling. It looked like the Cardinals would have to settle for a field goal, though, as fourth and seven came up from the Mukwonago 12 yardline.
In need again, of course Ostrenga was the man for the job. He ran a beautiful stop route up the left sideline and Kaminski fired a perfect pass that only Ostrenga could catch. He brought it down and gave the Cardinals a 38-28 lead with three minutes left in the game.
In case it wasn't already obvious, Ostrenga pulled out one more impressive play to let everyone in attendance know he was the best player on the field that night. Desperate for points, Mukwonago tried to dial up another deep passing play. Instead, Ostrenga flew untouched into the backfield, sackign Herbig and putting the Indians way behind schedule.
"This team fuels me," Ostrenga said of his outburst of outstanding plays. "I love every one of these guys. Without them, I wouldn't be in a position to make plays."
But, Mukwonago continued to fight. Herbig picked up a huge first down on a keeper to move the sticks. All hopes of a touchdown were dashed, though, when Sun Prairie junior defensive lineman Nolan Olson came up with a huge sack on third down. Mukwonago trotted out its field goal unit.
The kick sailed through the uprights from 29 yards out to narrow Sun Prairie's lead to 38-31 with less than 30 seconds to play.
Mukwonago's season rested on an onside kick. Sun Prairie junior Evan Richmond dashed all hopes of a comeback as he curled around the kick, securing the win for the Cardinals. Kaminski kneeled out the clock and the Cardinals punched their ticket to Madison.
"It feels great," LeGrant said. "We've been setting goals all season trying to get here. Now, we get to go do it. I'm glad that I got to contribute to that. We all feel excited and we all feel ready."
LeGrant was outstanding, rushing 31 times for 187 yards and four scores. Kaminski completed 22 of his 36 pass attempts for 228 yards and a touchdown with no interceptions. Ostrenga was his top target, hauling in eight passes for 89 yards and a score.
Sun Prairie advances to take on Franklin in the state championship game on Friday, Nov. 19 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, WI at 4 p.m.