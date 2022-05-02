To say that Beloit Memorial is glad to be done with Sun Prairie in Big Eight Conference baseball play would be a gross understatement.
The Cardinals decisively swept the Purple Knights — winning at Beloit last Tuesday, 18-1, before sending Beloit home with a 17-0 loss on Thursday at Summit Credit Union Field. The double win put Sun Prairie’s record at 7-2.
The numbers speak volumes as to the two one-sided games. In all, Sun Prairie outscored Beloit Memorial, 35-1; outhit the Purple Knights, 29-2; and only had one error compared to 14 for Beloit.
Thursday’s game ended after 4-1/2 innings due to the 10-run rule. Branden Garde, getting his first mound start of the season, threw a no-hitter and struck out 10.
“Brandon Garde was really good tonight,” said head coach Rob Hamilton. ‘He got ahead of the hitters. He’s got a nice live arm and a good slider and he threw strikes. He hasn’t started a high school game on the mound before, but after walking the first hitter he faced he really settled down. He was in total control the whole game tonight and I’m just super happy for him.”
Garde got all the support he needed right away as Sun Prairie erupted for eight runs in the first inning before adding two in the second inning, five in the third and two more in the fourth.
Six of the Cardinals’ 15 hits came in the first inning as Sun Prairie also capitalized on three Beloit errors. Davis Hamilton had a two-run triple — one of two hits he had in the inning — while Sam and Addison Ostrenga each had RBI singles as did Jack Watkins. Drew Kavanaugh, who was 3x4 with a pair of RBI, also had a hit in the inning.
Three Beloit errors and Kavanaugh’s single led to a pair of Sun Prairie runs in the second inning.
Singles by Trystan Fry, Evan Richmond and Casey Wambach, along with Max Glusick’s double sparked a five-run third inning and a 15-0 lead. Three consecutive singles by Richmond, Julian Torres and Wambach, along with a base hit by Kavanaugh, accounted for two runs in the fourth inning that completed the scoring.
Following Kavanaugh’s three hits were Hamilton 2x2 with two RBI, Richmond 2x2 and Wambach 2x3 with two RBI
In Tuesday’s game at Beloit, Davis Hamilton pitched three innings and recorded nine strikeouts. Ethan Petsch and Addison Ostrenga also saw mound duty and combined for six strikeouts in limiting Beloit to just two hits.
Sun Prairie had a 5-1 lead heading into the top of the sixth inning before exploding for 13 runs en route to an 18-1 victory.
Issac Wendler was 3x4 with three RBI to lead the Cards’ 14-hits. Wambach (3 RBI) and Glusick each had two hits, while Hamilton drove in two runs.
Gaining experience was the operative word, according to Hamilton, in summing up the two lopsided victories over Beloit Memorial.
“We had our starters out after the second inning (Thursday’s game) and the kids who bust their butts as much as anybody got a lot of playing time. And they all did a great job and it was a good team effort,” said Hamilton.
“It was a tough week for Beloit,” said the head coach. “They played us on Tuesday and then a doubleheader the next day against Middleton before coming here today. So credit to Beloit for coming in and battling. I was happy with our approach today with the wind blowing so hard.”
After nine games, Hamilton had this to say: “I’m happy where we are at. We’re young, but I don’t think we’re going to be able to use that excuse much longer because the season, pretty soon, is going to he half over. But the kids are growing up in a hurry and I think our offense has really improved and so has our defense.”
Cullen honored:
A presentation was made to Mike Cullen during the game for his many years of service to Sun Prairie baseball. He received a framed Sun Prairie jersey and a plaque.
“He’s, obviously, been a big part of our baseball program,” said head coach Rob Hamilton. “He’s really helped our pitchers and we had a kid tonight (Brandon Garde) who got his first start and throws a no-hitter. It was pretty special that that would happen tonight.
Added Hamilton, “He’s our fall ball coach, he gives lessons, he has coached a number of teams, he does field maintenance. He’s just the true ambassador of Sun Prairie baseball.”
Cullen was a standout high school baseball player and was drafted by the Toronto Blue Jays. He’s been associated with Sun Prairie baseball for approximately 20 years, according to Hamilton.
Following Sun Prairie's two convincing wins, the Cardinals closed the week with a tough non-conference matchup with Waunakee. The Warriors scraped out a tight 3-2 win. The loss brings Sun Prairie to a 7-3 overall record on the year.
This week's Big Eight 2-game series will be against Janesville Parker, which has just one conference win this season in eight tries. The Cardinals will be in Janesville on Tuesday, May 3 and return home on Thursday, May 5. Sun Prairie will host non-conference Arrowhead on Friday, May 6 before returning to conference play with a trip to Madison East on Saturday, May 7.
Big Eight baseball standings
(overall records in parenthesis)
-as of Saturday, April 30
1. Janesville Craig, 8-1 (9-1)
2. Middleton, 7-1 (10-2)
3. Sun Prairie, 6-2 (7-3)
T4. Madison Memorial, 5-4 (7-4)
T4. Verona, 5-4 (7-6)
6. Madison West, 3-5 (3-6)
7. Beloit Memorial, 2-5 (2-5)
T8. Madison East, 2-6 (2-8)
T8. La Follette, 2-6 (2-6)
10. Janesville Parker, 1-7 (1-7)