Konrad Plomedahl may have run the Eau Claire Marathon Virtual 2.0 all by himself, but he felt like others were running right alongside him.
The Cardinals Heights Upper Middle School teacher and varsity girls swim head coach completed a personal marathon, running all 26.2 miles through and around Sun Prairie Sunday.
“It was heartwarming, especially toward the end, it was tear-jerking,” explained Plomedahl of the support he received from friends, family and Sun Prairie citizens along the way. “There were even some people that followed me all day, it just made me feel awesome that I had people in the community willing to take time out of their Sunday to come out and support me.”
Plomedahl completed the marathon in 4 hours, 18 minutes — ahead of last year’s time of 4:32:57.
“That was my goal,” he said. “I wanted to be as close to 4 hours as I could. I’m just super happy about it.”
Plomedahl took time out of teaching eighth grade Algebra I at CHUMS to talk about his experience.
“I’m actually feeling pretty good,” said Plomedahl during a telephone interview. “(Sunday) after the run my hips and my knees were just screaming at me, but today it’s more of a muscular thing.”
Claire Plomedahl, Konrad’s sister, did the marathon as well, riding her bicycle alongside for the entire 26.2 miles.
“It seemed like when I didn’t have people cheering I was a little bit slower, but then when I did have people cheering I would look at my split and I was like, ‘Holy cow, I’m booking.’”
He added: “I even had a guy follow me that said he used to run Ironman’s and marathons, he just wanted to come out and show his support.”
Meanwhile, the weather cooperated as Sunday’s showers held off, except for a few sprinkles over his last mile or so, making conditions ideal for him.
“It was perfect,” said Plomedahl. “The sun wasn’t out, it was overcast and about 65°, so I wasn’t overheating. It was ideal.”
Among his supporters were members of the Sun Prairie High School boys and girls swim teams.
“It was just cool to see the other side of it. I hope they feel l give them support all the time, and for them to turn around and give it to me, I just think it’s such a cool thing for them to do,” Plomedahl said.
He plans on competing in other marathons in the future.
“I’m not sure if (Eau Claire Marathon) is on my mind, but I know I want to do another one,” said Plomedahl. “It always falls in the spring and with my schedule, I’m not sure if it will allow me to run in that one again.”
And if he does, he’ll have plenty of supporters along the way.
