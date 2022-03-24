BEN OLSON

Sun Prairie senior Ben Olson calls for the ball at Middleton on Friday, Feb. 18.

Sun Prairie senior boys basketball player Ben Olson has added yet another accolade to his career as a Cardinal. For the 2nd time in his high school career, he was named honorable mention all-state by the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA), announced on Monday.

"It's a very nice honor," Olson said. "It is a compliment to my hard work. There are too many people that have got me to this point to mention all of them."

As a junior last season, Olson took home honorable mention all-state honors in a covid-shortened season. He led the team in scoring, averaging 18.6 points per game as the Cardinals produced a 5-6 record before losing to DeForest in the regional final. 

Olson was an unquestionably worthy recipient of the recognition in the 2021-22 campaign as well. He was the lead man for a Sun Prairie team that tore through the WIAA state tournament as a No. 6 seed in Sectional 3, falling just one game short of a trip to the Kohl Center.

A reliable jumper and impressive strength and agility when driving the ball helped Olson average a team-high 19.7 points per game. More than just a scorer, he also averaged 4.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists, and 1.3 steals a game. 

BEN OLSON

Sun Prairie senior Ben Olson looks to make a pass against Madison Memorial on Friday, Mar. 4. 

It always seemed that Olson always stepped up in the biggest moments this season. He was needed most in Sun Prairie's three matchups with Big Eight conference rival La Follette and delivered. He dropped 28 points in the first meeting of the season and scored a season-high 33 in the Cardinals' overtime sectional semifinal victory to keep the season alive. Olson averaged 24.5 points in Sun Prairie's four postseason games, proving he was the team's leader.

Olson surpassed 20 total points scored 12 times this season. He was a particular headache for Madison Eastside, which he dropped 22 and 25 points on in the Cardinals and Purgolders' two regular season matchups. 

As for what's next, Olson wants to continue playing basketball collegiately but has yet to pick his destination. 

--

WBCA Division 1 All-State

Leon Bond, Sr., Wauwatosa East

Demarion Burch, Jr., Milwaukee Hamilton

Steven Clay, Sr., Menomonee Falls

Tyran Cook, Jr., Waukesha South

Chevalier Emery, Sr., Neenah

John Kinziger, Jr., De Pere

Maximus Nelson, Sr., Appleton North

Jackson Paveletzke, Sr., Kimberly

Andrew Rohde, Sr., Brookfield Central

Seth Trimble, Sr., Menomonee Falls

Mac Wrecke, Jr., Arrowhead

Honorable Mention

Will Boser, Sr., Eau Claire Memorial

Terryon Brumby, Sr., Racine Case

Jake Fisher, Sr., Oconomowoc

Tim Franks, Soph., Homestead

Joey Fuhremann, Sr., Waunakee

Nathan Gapinski, Sr., Watertown

Dan Gherezgher, Sr., Brookfield East

Caleb Glaser, Jr., Appleton East

Marcus Hall, Jr., D.C. Everest

Chase Hinson, Sr., Marshfield

Will Hornseth, Soph., De Pere

Gavyn Hurley, Jr., Middleton

Amari Jedkins, Sr., Racine Case

Arhman Lewis, Jr., Madison La Follette

Sam Mickelson, Soph., Madison Memorial

Chris Morgan, Sr., Kaukauna

Ben Olson, Sr., Sun Prairie

Andre Renta, Sr., Hudson

Mekhi Shaw, Sr., Eau Claire Memorial

Luther Smith, Jr., Jr., Sussex Hamilton

Nate Streveler, Sr., Stevens Point

Ryan Sweeney, Sr., Green Bay East

Carter Thomas, Sr., Neenah

Najashi Tolefree, Sr., West Allis Central

Isaac Verges, Sr., Franklin

Drew Wagner, Soph., Kettle Moraine

Recommended for you