Sun Prairie senior boys basketball player Ben Olson has added yet another accolade to his career as a Cardinal. For the 2nd time in his high school career, he was named honorable mention all-state by the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA), announced on Monday.
"It's a very nice honor," Olson said. "It is a compliment to my hard work. There are too many people that have got me to this point to mention all of them."
As a junior last season, Olson took home honorable mention all-state honors in a covid-shortened season. He led the team in scoring, averaging 18.6 points per game as the Cardinals produced a 5-6 record before losing to DeForest in the regional final.
Olson was an unquestionably worthy recipient of the recognition in the 2021-22 campaign as well. He was the lead man for a Sun Prairie team that tore through the WIAA state tournament as a No. 6 seed in Sectional 3, falling just one game short of a trip to the Kohl Center.
A reliable jumper and impressive strength and agility when driving the ball helped Olson average a team-high 19.7 points per game. More than just a scorer, he also averaged 4.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists, and 1.3 steals a game.
It always seemed that Olson always stepped up in the biggest moments this season. He was needed most in Sun Prairie's three matchups with Big Eight conference rival La Follette and delivered. He dropped 28 points in the first meeting of the season and scored a season-high 33 in the Cardinals' overtime sectional semifinal victory to keep the season alive. Olson averaged 24.5 points in Sun Prairie's four postseason games, proving he was the team's leader.
Olson surpassed 20 total points scored 12 times this season. He was a particular headache for Madison Eastside, which he dropped 22 and 25 points on in the Cardinals and Purgolders' two regular season matchups.
As for what's next, Olson wants to continue playing basketball collegiately but has yet to pick his destination.
WBCA Division 1 All-State
Leon Bond, Sr., Wauwatosa East
Demarion Burch, Jr., Milwaukee Hamilton
Steven Clay, Sr., Menomonee Falls
Tyran Cook, Jr., Waukesha South
Chevalier Emery, Sr., Neenah
John Kinziger, Jr., De Pere
Maximus Nelson, Sr., Appleton North
Jackson Paveletzke, Sr., Kimberly
Andrew Rohde, Sr., Brookfield Central
Seth Trimble, Sr., Menomonee Falls
Mac Wrecke, Jr., Arrowhead
Honorable Mention
Will Boser, Sr., Eau Claire Memorial
Terryon Brumby, Sr., Racine Case
Jake Fisher, Sr., Oconomowoc
Tim Franks, Soph., Homestead
Joey Fuhremann, Sr., Waunakee
Nathan Gapinski, Sr., Watertown
Dan Gherezgher, Sr., Brookfield East
Caleb Glaser, Jr., Appleton East
Marcus Hall, Jr., D.C. Everest
Chase Hinson, Sr., Marshfield
Will Hornseth, Soph., De Pere
Gavyn Hurley, Jr., Middleton
Amari Jedkins, Sr., Racine Case
Arhman Lewis, Jr., Madison La Follette
Sam Mickelson, Soph., Madison Memorial
Chris Morgan, Sr., Kaukauna
Ben Olson, Sr., Sun Prairie
Andre Renta, Sr., Hudson
Mekhi Shaw, Sr., Eau Claire Memorial
Luther Smith, Jr., Jr., Sussex Hamilton
Nate Streveler, Sr., Stevens Point
Ryan Sweeney, Sr., Green Bay East
Carter Thomas, Sr., Neenah
Najashi Tolefree, Sr., West Allis Central
Isaac Verges, Sr., Franklin
Drew Wagner, Soph., Kettle Moraine