Tuesday, Feb. 1 was the first annual Hockey Night at the Sun Prairie Ice Arena. The tradition is being established to appreciate the hockey community in town. All youngsters involved in the Sun Prairie youth leagues were granted free access if they were wearing their jerseys.
The Cap City Cougars and Sun Prairie boys hockey team both played on the Tubbs Rink to commemorate the night, and both skated away with conference victories. Cap City scored a 6-1 win over Beaver Dam and Sun Prairie held on for a 4-3 win over Janesville.
Cap City was the first team up, dropping the puck against Beaver Dam at 5 p.m. CST. The Golden Beavers didn't exactly enter as an intimidating opponent, toting a 0-17-0 record being outscored 123-4 in Badger Conference games.
As such, the Cougars used the opportunity to play skaters that typically didn't see the ice as much. Instead of Izzy Hahn (Waunakee) in goal, head coach Brenna Weber started freshman Lily Rosenthal (Sun Prairie). A host of other Cap City skaters got to see long stretches of ice time.
In a twist, it was Beaver Dam that struck first. About five minutes into the game, Ali Stanul bounced a tricky puck towards Rosenthal. The puck took an odd bounce at the last second, slipping past Rosenthal's mitt and giving the Golden Beavers a 1-0 lead. It would be all Cap City from that point on.
Less than three minutes later, Cap City had an equalizer as junior forward Georgia Rae Samuelson (Waunakee) fired a wrister from the crease. She was assisted by freshman Olivia Dull (Waunakee) and senior Meg Cumming (Sun Prairie).
Cap City made it a 2-1 lead with just under two minutes remaining in the first period. A mad scramble for the puck in front of the Beaver Dam goal opened a lane for Cumming, who got a stick on the puck and put it home. Sophomore forward Keegan Sanderfoot (Sun Prairie) was given the assist.
The Cougars enjoyed a scoring explosion in the second period. To be fair, the puck was almost always on the Beaver Dam side. Cap City outshot the Golden Beavers 46-6 in this game, showing just how dominant the Cougars were in time of possession.
Cumming netter her second goal of the game midway through the period, assisted by sophomore defender Brooke Ayres (Sun Prairie) and Sanderfoot. Not to be outdone, Samuelson netted her second goal as well about three minutes later to make it a 4-1 Cap City lead.
Freshman Tanni Barger (DeForest) kept the scoring going with a goal assisted by junior Marli Davenport (Sun Prairie) with three and a half minutes left in the second period. Just before the end of the period, Cap City hammered the point home witha a goal from Sanderfoot, assisted by Cumming and Samuelson, to make it a 6-1 lead.
The point had been made and the game had been won, so Cap City took its foot off the gas in the third period. The emphasis, instead, was getting valuable ice time for the underclassmen. The Cougars cruised to a 6-1 conference victory.
With the win, the Cougars are now 10-10-0 overall and sit in 3rd place in the Badger Conference standings. Next up, Cap City will travel to take on the Badger Lightning on Thursday, Feb. 3. It will close out the week with another conference road trip, this time to Viroqua, on Friday, Feb. 4.
The Sun Prairie boys team was up next on the ice, and it had a big challenge ahead. The Cardinals were taking on the Janesville Bluebirds, the No. 2 team in the Big Eight standings. In the first meeting between these two sides back on Dec. 9, Janesville earned a 4-2 home win. This time in Sun Prairie, the Cardinals held on for a clutch 4-3 victory to make it three straight victories.
The Cardinals were obviously riding the highs of two straight wins to close the Groundhog Tournament, because they came out hot.
"By far the best first period we've played all year," Sun Prairie head coach Troy Giesegh said. "The guys came out buzzing. They were working and moving their feet and communicating. We created a lot of chances and opportunities for ourselves."
Sun Prairie undoubtedly came out firing, outshooting Janesville 19-3 in the opening period. Only one puck from this shot barrage found the back of the net, however. Four minutes into the game, junior forward Evan Luxford scored the first goal of the game, assisted by junior forward Tyler Rauls and junior defender Aiden White.
The Bluebirds managed to survive the barrage for the remainder of the period, leaving Sun Prairie with a 1-0 lead heading into the second.
It took about three minutes of play in the second for Janesville to find an equalizer thanks to the power play as Bryce Sullivan took an assist from Ian Perkins and Tyler Steuck to tie things up. Unfortunately for the Bluebirds, Sun Prairie junior forward Adrien Krietlow was about to explode.
The junior scored back-to-back goals for the Cardinals. He buried his first one just a minute after Janesville tied things up. He took the assist from senior forward Noah Wilk to return a 2-1 lead to the Cardinals. Five mintues later, he boosted that lead to 3-1 as he took an assist senior forward Will Brinkmeier and junior defender Preston Uttech to score.
Janesville managed a goal as the second period was winding down, however. Steuck buried one, assisted by Perkins, to cut the Sun Prairie lead to 3-2 heading into the final stanza.
After half of the period ticked away without a goal, Sun Prairie went into crisis mode as Janesville tied things up. Steuck scored his second goal of the evening, assisted by Kadin Garcia and Skyler Swearingen, to knot the game up at three goals each.
Just as he opened the game with a goal, Luxford would close it with a goal, too. About a minute after Janesville tied things up, Luxford took an assist from Rauls and senior forward Davis Hamilton to give the Cardinals a 4-3 lead with about six minutes to go.
What a display for those final six minutes. Sun Prairie goalie Noah McCrary and the rest of the Cardinals' defense was able to hold off the Bluebirds' attack, preventing any more goals and emerging with a huge 4-3 conference victory.
The win puts Sun Prairie at a 10-9-0 overall record for the year. A big test is coming to town on Thursday, Feb. 3 as the Cardinals will host Verona, the No. 1 team in the Big Eight standings. The tough challenges don't end there as Sun Prairie will travel north to take on Stevens Point on Saturday, Feb. 5.
--
CAP CITY 6, BEAVER DAM 1
Goals- Cap City: Georgia Rae Samuelson (2), Meg Cumming (2), Keegan Sanderfoot, Tanni Barger. Beaver Dam: Ali Stanul.
Assists- Cap City: Sanderfoot (3), Cumming (2), Samuelson, Brooke Ayres, Olivia Dull, Marli Davenport. Beaver Dam: N/A
Goalkeeping- Cap City: Lily Rosenthal (5 saves on 6 shots, a save percentage of 84%). Beaver Dam: Karlee Albert (40 saves on 46 shots, a save percentage of 87%).
--
SUN PRAIRIE 4, JANESVILLE 3
Goals- Sun Prairie: Evan Luxford (2), Adrien Krietlow (2). Janesville: Tyler Steuck (2), Bryce Sullivan.
Assists: Tyler Rauls (2), Aiden White, Noah Wilk, Will Brinkmeier, Preston Uttech, Davis Hamilton. Janesville: Ian Perkins (2), Steuck, Kadin Garcia, Skyler Swearingen.
Goalkeeping: Sun Prairie: Noah McCrary (23 saves on 26 shots, a save percentage of 88%). Janesville: Jaicy Campbell (41 saves on 45 shots, a save percentage of 91%).
BADGER CONFERENCE GIRLS HOCKEY STANDINGS
|TEAM
|PTS
|GP
|W
|L
|T
|GF
|GA
|OVERALL
|Metro Lynx
|18
|9
|9
|0
|0
|55
|6
|17-3-0
|Viroqua
|14
|9
|7
|2
|0
|40
|13
|9-6-0
|Cap City
|12
|9
|6
|3
|0
|30
|21
|9-10-0
|Icebergs
|10
|10
|5
|5
|0
|40
|24
|7-11-0
|Rock County
|10
|11
|5
|6
|0
|29
|27
|7-13-2
|Lightning
|10
|12
|5
|7
|0
|53
|32
|8-10-0
|Beaver Dam
|0
|14
|0
|14
|0
|5
|129
|0-18-0
BIG EIGHT BOYS HOCKEY STANDINGS
|TEAM
|PTS
|GP
|W
|L
|T
|GF
|GA
|OVERALL
|Verona
|24
|12
|12
|0
|0
|70
|12
|14-5-1
|Middleton
|18
|14
|9
|5
|0
|81
|33
|15-6-0
|Janesville
|16
|12
|8
|4
|0
|66
|33
|12-7-0
|Madison Memorial
|14
|12
|7
|5
|0
|41
|28
|9-10-0
|Sun Prairie
|10
|10
|5
|5
|0
|33
|31
|10-9-0
|Madison West
|8
|12
|4
|8
|0
|34
|54
|5-15-0
|Beloit Memorial
|2
|11
|1
|10
|0
|17
|58
|3-15-0
|La Follette/East
|2
|11
|1
|10
|0
|16
|109
|2-14-0