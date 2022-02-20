The Sun Prairie boys hockey team did not go down without a fight this season. Waves of ups and downs in the regular season couldn't stop the Cardinals, the No. 8 seed in Sectional 3 of Division 1, from turning heads in the postseason. After crushing Onalaska 7-0 in the opening round on Tuesday, Sun Prairie put up an impressive fight against the top seed in the sectional, Edgewood, on Thursday, Feb. 17. The upset attempt fell short, however, as Edgewood squeaked out a 3-2 win to close out Sun Prairie's season.
Sun Prairie was playing to stay alive, and an early goal from Edgewood would do nothing to ease the Cardinals' nerves. The Crusaders took advantage of an early power play and got the puck to leading goal scorer Cody Menzel, who buried a shot to give Edgewood the early 1-0 advantage.
The Cardinals didn't flinch. Less than two minutes after Edgewood took a lead, Sun Prairie tied things up. Junior forward Tyler Rauls took an assist from senior forward Davis Hamilton and junior forward Evan Luxford to rip a shot past the goalie and tie the game at one goal each.
The score would remain deadlocked at one each for the remainder of the first period. Just over four minutes into the second, Sun Prairie would take its first lead of the game. Luxford did it all himself, netting an unassisted goal to give his Cardinals a 2-1 lead with a mountain of time still left on the clock.
Now it was Edgewood's turn to answer. It did so, two-fold. Two minutes after Luxford's goal, the Crusaders tied things up as Menzel netted his second goal of the game. Menzel made it a clean hat trick just 30 seconds later to give his team a 3-2 lead as the second period neared its end.
Unfortunately for Sun Prairie, that score would persist for the remainder of the game. Senior goalie Noah McCrary and the rest of the Sun Prairie defense did a tremendous job of keeping the Crusaders out of the net for the remainder of the game, but Edgewood held firm in its own defensive end as well. A frantic push from Sun Prairie for a goal never found its desired result as the final horn sounded, signifying a win for Edgewood and the end for Sun Prairie.
What a season it was for the Cardinals. They finished 5th in the Big Eight with a conference record of 8-6-0 and closed the year with a 13-12-0 mark overall. Hamilton led the team in total points this year with 47, followed by Luxford with 40. Luxford also led the Cardinals in playoff points with 5.
A dramatic, hard-fought game was a fitting way to send off the senior class. These Cardinals were a tough, hard-nosed group that always showed requisite grit and determination.
--
EDGEWOOD 3, SUN PRAIRIE 2
Goals- Edgewood: Cody Menzel (3). Sun Prairie: Tyler Rauls, Evan Luxford.
Assists- Edgewood: JJ Wiebusch (3), Nick McCann. Sun Prairie: Davis Hamilton, Luxford.
Goalkeeping- Edgewood: Rowan White (24 saves on 26 shots, a save percentage of 92%). Sun Prairie: Noah McCrary (33 saves on 36 shots, a save percentage of 92%).