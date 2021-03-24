The Sun Prairie girls tennis team had a rough start to their alternate fall season dropping a 7-0 decision at Oshkosh West on Friday.
At No. 1 singles, Reena Katta suffered a 6-0, 6-1 loss to the Wildcats’ Keagan Potter.
At No. 2 singles, the Cardinals’ Riley Brower dropped a 6-1, 6-0 decision to Ella Nguyen.
At No. 3 singles, Oshkosh West’s Hannah Chung handed Ella Stein a 6-2, 6-0 loss.
At No. 4 singles, OW’s Anika Larson won in straight sets over SP’s Leah Schroeder, 6-0, 6-0.
At No. 1 doubles the Cardinal duo of Reagan Schwartzer and Abbie Mott lost a hard-fought 6-4, 6-3 decision to West’s Brecca Bettcher and Courtney Carpenter.
At No. 2 doubles, Elly Conger and Chris Lightner handed the Cardinals’ Sydney Wilson and Kayla Ayres a 6-0, 6-0 straight-set loss.
At No. 3 doubles, Sun Prairie’s Carley Smith and Brooke Ayres lost 6-0, 6-1 to Meg Augustine and Ella Steffan.
Sun Prairie also dropped a 7-0 decision to Fond du Lac on Saturday, but results were available from this match.
Up Next
Sun Prairie travels to Janesville Craig Tuesday before hosting Beloit Memorial Thursday. Both duals begin at 4 p.m.
