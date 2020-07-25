Marian University freshman Robbie Knorr earned second semester Dean's List honors along with being one of a total of 115 Marian University student-athletes to have been named to the Northern Athletic Collegiate Conference (NACC) all-academic team. A 2019 Sun Prairie graduate, Knorr was a freshman on the 2019-20 Marian Sabres baseball team.
sports briefs
Knorr named NACC all-academic
Jeff Seisser
