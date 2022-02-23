High Series

THURSDAY, FEB. 17-

900 Global Mites: Ryker Kessenich, 293; Cooper Gronke, 217; Ryan Hron, 202; Sam Bergeson, 193; Lillian Gronke, 168; Carina Elliott, 67.

Motiv Preps: Paisley Kessenich, 231; Kenzie O’Kroley, 228; Braden Neuens, 290; Corey Peck, 240.

Ebonite Juniors: Bruce Vang, 500; Gavin Cassidy, 472; Connor Peck, 421; Jaden Carley, 400; Lukas Carvajal, 394; Titus Lee, 392; Cayden Peck, 349; Bakari Dillard, 330; Eli Hawley, 324; Colin Koskelin, 303; Ariana Mobry, 386; Becca Elliott, 385; Amelia Bergeson, 280.

Storm Majors: Logan Rodefeld, 748 (300-225-223); Ashton Albrecht, 729 (268-224-237); Jensen Est, 616; Owen Hamen, 616; Joe Myhre, 603; Alex Opitz, 588; Daniel Wendt, 582; Alex Baio-Olsen, 580; Derek Fischer, 565; Bill Hunsicker, 532; Gavyn Lynch, 529; Ethan Flood, 510; Jack Nelson, 504; Skye Farr, 604; Zoey Darwin, 557; Tayler Baker, 537; Ava Rodefeld, 531.

SATURDAY, FEB. 19-

900 Global Mites: Odessa Wolfe, 149; Declan Reeves, 120; Kade Thompson, 194; Henry Starczynski, 190; Korbin Thompson, 189; Elliott Holland, 171; Camden Kuehmichel, 162; Wyatt Loy, 103.

Hammer Preps: Juliann Verdecchia, 274; Riley Reeves, 193; Mackenzie Glancy, 171; Easton Janz, 188; William Lauritzen, 175.

Ebonite Juniors: Dalton Kast, 535; Austin Blum, 441; Cooper Rodefeld, 418; Xander Handley, 416; Bryson Pollentier, 410; Hunter Janz, 405; Truman Swenson, 374; Hayden Mattox, 321; Ariana Mobry, 381; Gracie Moen, 304; Cassandra Fry, 254.

Roto Grip Majors: Kevin Watrud, 620; Gavin Vossekuil, 587; Caleb Studnicka, 559; Kyle Helmenstine, 517; Landen Murphy, 514; Owen Mietzel, 511; Cayden Carpenter, 499; Charles Smyth, 494; Caleb Ayres, 486; Raymond Collette, 460; Colton Moen, 460; Ethan Stai, 442; David Flores, 432; Kylie Counard, 552; Sierra Mietzel, 508; Ava Dunkel, 427.

Storm Challenge (Eiffel Tower): Logan Rodefeld, 605; Daniel Wendt, 580; Joe Myhre, 565; Kris Micheau, 551; JJ Wolfe, 548; Carter Krachey, 532; Gavyn Lynch, 524; Owen Hamen, 517; Lauren Waddell, 594; Ava Rodefeld, 553; Skye Farr, 543; Kelli Johnson, 522.

