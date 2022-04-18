The Sun Prairie baseball team isn't exactly accustomed to losing games against Big Eight opponents. Heading into a big matchup with Verona on Tuesday, April 12, the Cardinals hadn't lost a conference game since May 21, 2021. That 8-7 loss to Madison West was Sun Prairie's only conference blemish of the 2021 season. On Tuesday, Verona doubled the Cardinals' number of conference losses since 2021 by handing them a 6-2 loss.
Luckily, there was an immediate opportunity to get back at the Wildcats. After losing on the road on Tuesday, the Cardinals returned to Summit Field on Friday, April 15 and exacted revenge by way of a 3-0 win to return to usual form.
Sun Prairie's immediate bounce back was thanks in large part to senior Davis Hamilton. He stepped onto the mound for the Cardinals in that Friday rematch and delivered a gem. The North Dakota State commit pitched all seven innings, allowing only three hits while striking out nine to blank the Wildcats.
He did his part at the plate as well, mashing two hits which included a double to record an RBI and a run scored. Teammate Addison Ostrenga produced an identical statline to help out as well.
After the week of tough competition against a quality conference opponent, the Cardinals emerge with a 3-1 record on the year and in conference play, landing them in sole possession of 2nd place in the Big Eight behind only 4-0 Janesville Craig.
Sun Prairie will continue the tough slate of games as it will take on conference-leading Craig in a 2-game series this week. Game one will take place Tuesday, April 19 at Sun Prairie and the second will be at Craig on Thursday, April 21.
The Cardinals have an interesting non-conference matchup with Watertown scheduled for Monday, April 25 before another 2-game series, this time against Beloit Memorial.