Entering the week of Monday, 12/13, the Sun Prairie girls basketball team was looking to rebound. The Cardinals were fresh off their first loss of the season, a 51-41 defeat at the hands of a hot-shooting Janesville Craig squad. The loss left a sour taste, but there were opportunities to swing back into the win column against Beloit Memorial (Tuesday, Dec. 14) and Janesville Parker (Friday, Dec. 17).
Sun Prairie, ranked the No. 6 team in Division 1, did not disappoint. The Cardinals brought offensive juice to both games. They beat Beloit Memorial, 80-48, at home and Janesville Craig, 80-18, on the road.
Tuesday's game against Beloit Memorial was a great opportunity to get the entire team involved. The Cardinals entered halftime with a 45-14 lead, thanks to 18 points from junior wing Marie Outlay and 10 from junior guard Avree Antony. The Sun Prairie coaching staff opted to sit their starters for the second half.
The rest of the team did not disappoint. Every player on the varsity roster got a bucket as the Cardinals cruised to an 80-48 victory to return to the win column in resounding fashion.
Sun Prairie's dominance stretched into the Janesville Parker game. Again, the entire roster got a shot at court time as Sun Prairie raced out to a huge lead to start the game which it never came close to relinquishing in an 80-18 win.
With the wins, Sun Prairie is now tied with Janesville Craig for the top spot in the Big Eight with a 5-1 conference record.
Parker was Sun Prairie's last conference game of this calendar year. Sun Prairie will close out 2021 with two challenging non-conference games. Up first, the Cardinals will travel to take on undefeated Monona Grove on Tuesday, Dec. 21. Following that, the Cardinals will host the Milwaukee Academy of Science, the No. 5 team in Division 4.
In the new year, Sun Prairie will return to Big Eight play by hosting Madison Memorial on Thursday, Jan. 6 and Middleton on Saturday, Jan. 8.
Big Eight conference standings
*as of Friday, Dec. 17*
(overall records in parenthesis)
T1. Janesville Craig, 5-1 (5-4)
T1. Sun Prairie, 5-1 (7-1)
T3. Verona, 4-2 (6-3)
T3. Madison La Follette, 4-2 (5-2)
T3. Middleton, 4-2 (4-3)
T3. Madison Memorial, 4-2 (4-4)
7. Beloit Memorial, 2-4 (2-5)
T8. Janesville Parker, 1-5 (1-7)
T8. Madison East, 1-5 (1-5)
10. Madison West, 0-6 (1-6)
GBB: SUN PRAIRIE 80, BELOIT MEMORIAL 48
|BELOIT
|#
|NAME
|FG
|FT
|3PT
|REB
|PTS
|1
|S. Richardson
|2-3
|1-2
|0-0
|4
|5
|2
|T. Randall
|6-15
|4-8
|0-0
|6
|16
|3
|K. Ingram
|1-1
|2-4
|1-1
|1
|5
|4
|K. Thomas
|2-4
|0-0
|0-0
|7
|4
|5
|J. Tibbetts
|1-6
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|11
|L. Dubois
|3-6
|0-0
|2-3
|2
|8
|20
|C. Wilson
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|3
|0
|34
|B. Davis
|4-8
|0-0
|0-0
|8
|8
|TOTALS
|-
|19-43
|7-14
|3-4
|31
|48
|SUN PRAIRIE
|#
|NAME
|FG
|FT
|3PT
|REB
|PTS
|3
|A. Antony
|4-6
|1-3
|1-2
|2
|10
|5
|C. Froch
|1-6
|2-2
|1-2
|1
|5
|11
|R. Rademacher
|3-6
|0-1
|0-0
|4
|5
|12
|Make. Hawk
|2-7
|2-7
|0-0
|6
|6
|13
|T. Barksdale
|3-5
|1-2
|0-1
|5
|7
|14
|K. Bindley
|2-2
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|4
|15
|L. Strey
|1-4
|0-0
|0-0
|4
|2
|20
|A. Schmidt
|3-4
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|6
|21
|Maki. Hawk
|2-4
|0-2
|0-0
|0
|4
|22
|M. Outlay
|5-8
|5-6
|3-8
|3
|18
|23
|N. Jackson
|1-5
|0-0
|0-0
|3
|2
|25
|A. Auston
|3-5
|0-0
|0-0
|4
|6
|30
|P. Beck
|1-2
|1-2
|1-2
|5
|4
|TOTALS
|-
|31-64
|12-25
|6-15
|40
|80