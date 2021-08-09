Registration for 12U, 13U, 14U 15U, and 16U girls basketball teams for the Crush Basketball Club is now open. Registration is $15.
The next step after registration is tryouts. Tryouts for the 12U and 13U teams will be held on August 19th and 26th, both Thursdays, from 5-6:15 p.m. CDT. 14, 15, and 16U girls will have their tryouts on the same days, but from 7-8:15 p.m. CDT. All tryouts will take place at Prairie View Middle School.
Based in Sun Prairie, Crush Basketball Club offers an opportunity to grow in basketball through practice and tournament play. Information on registration and the club can be found at https://www.active.com/orgs/crush-basketball-club.