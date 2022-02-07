After spending most of the early portion of January playing exclusively home games, things had to regress to the mean for the Sun Prairie girls basketball team. As recompense for the long stretch of home games, the Cardinals had to launch into a tough 4-game road streak at the end of January and into February. Sun Prairie never faltered, winning all four games to improve to 16-3 on the year.
The road stand kicked off with a non-conference trip to Oconomowoc on Tuesday, Jan. 25. The Raccoons were no match for the balanced attack the Cardinals brought to the court. Four of Sun Prairie’s starters scored almost the same amount of points, proving to be too much for Oconomowoc in a 67-47 win.
Junior guards Avree Antony and Antionique Auston, as well as junior wing Marie Outlay, all tied for the team-high with 14 points each. Senior guard Rachel Rademacher nearly matched their production, contributing 13 points herself.
Outlay’s performance was perhaps most notable as she continued her impressive shooting performance this season. 12 of her 14 points came from 3-point shots. After breaking the school record for 3-pointers in a game with eight against Oak Hill back on Nov. 27, Outlay has continued to prove her potency from behind the arc.
Sun Prairie followed that win up a trip to Madison Eastside on Friday, Jan. 28, the Cardinals’ second meeting with the Purgolders of the season. In the first meeting back on Dec. 3 at Sun Prairie, the Cardinals won convincingly, 70-39. Sun Prairie somehow upped its margin of victory in the second edition, crushing Eastside 78-32.
The Cardinals were able to spread the scoring contributions across the entire roster as Sun Prairie already had a commanding 52-18 lead by halftime. Auston was chief among the scorers with 17, but was far from the only Cardinal in double digits. Rademacher poured in 11 and both Antony and impressive freshman Naveya Jackson contributed 10.
These two wins set up the real showdown: a trip to Janesville Craig on Thursday, Feb. 3. In the first matchup between these two squads, the Cougars came up to Sun Prairie and wrenched away a 51-41 win to hand Sun Prairie its first loss of the season. In the second edition, the Cardinals would not be denied.
Sun Prairie got a career day from Rademacher and another outstanding outing from Outlay to emerge with a pivotal 80-72 victory. Rademacher led the team in scoring with a career-high 26. Unfortunately for Sun Prairie, Rademacher wasn’t the only one having a career day.
Craig’s Kate Huml also had herself a career-high in scoring, pouring in a ridiculous 36 points thanks to a 7-9 performance from behind the 3-point line. Luckily for Sun Prairie, Rademacher had backup.
Outlay came up huge with 25 points after nailing seven 3-pointers and Antony also contributed 13 to help the Cardinals outlast the Cougars and avenge the early-season loss.
It may have been easy for Sun Prairie to take its foot off the gas after securing such a pivotal, emotional conference victory, but the Cardinals kept on trucking through the end of the road stand. The final challenge in their way was a trip to Beloit Memorial on Saturday, Feb. 5.
There was no emotional hangover for the Cardinals. They took care of business against the Purple Knights, marching to an 88-22 win. It was another game where the entirety of the roster got to log some valuable playing time, but the usual suspects were at the top of the stat sheet.
Rademacher and Antony tied for the game-high in scoring with 16 each. Outlay wasn’t far behind with 13 and senior Tiara Barksdale contributed nine.
After the dust settled from the impressive road streak, Sun Prairie emerged with a 16-3 overall record and an 11-2 mark in Big Eight conference play, just a half game behind 1st place Verona in the standings.
The Cardinals have already played their two games against the Wildcats of Verona this season, splitting the series. Sun Prairie will have three conference games this week to try to catch them, though.
Sun Prairie will kick the week off with its first home game since Jan. 22 as it welcomes in Janesville Parker on Tuesday, Feb. 8. In the last meeting, Sun Prairie won 80-18. The Cardinals are back on the road on Friday, Feb. 11 at Madison Memorial. The Cardinals won the first meeting 52-44. Sun Prairie will close the week out a day later with a home game against Madison West on Saturday, Feb. 12. The Cardinals won the first meeting between these two teams, 49-20.
Big Eight girls basketball standings
- as of Saturday, Feb. 5
(overall records in parenthesis)
1. Verona, 12-2 (16-3)
2. Sun Prairie, 11-2 (16-3)
3. Janesville Craig, 10-3 (13-6)
4. Madison Memorial, 9-5 (9-9)
5. Madison La Follette, 8-5 (9-6)
6. Middleton, 7-7 (8-12)
7. Beloit Memorial, 5-9 (6-11)
8. Madison East, 4-10 (5-11)
9. Janesville Parker, 1-12 (1-18)
10. Madison West, 1-13 (2-15)