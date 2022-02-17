The Sun Prairie gymnastics team has had an emphasis on growth and improvement all season. That was no different in the team's final dual meet of the season at home against Janesville Parker on Friday, Feb. 11. 21 personal bests were achieved as the Cardinals put up 138.6500 team points to topple the Vikings. The JV-A team also outperformed Parker's varsity, putting up 126.4500 points to the Vikings' 117.6750.
"What a fantastic end to our dual meet season," Sun Prairie head coach Shannon Maly said. "We are so proud of all our gymnasts. We continue to Take it Higher each meet. Every meet we have multiple gymnasts hit personal records but we have yet to hit on all four events. Both our JV and varsity teams are more than capable of scoring than they did on Friday."
It was a dominant day for Sun Prairie as a Cardinal occupied at least the top two spots in every event. This dominance was best displayed in the vault, where Sun Prairie claimed the top 13 spots in the event.
Junior Martha Guelker headlined the show for Sun Prairie, claiming 1st with a score of 9.075. Fellow junior Sofia Clark was right on her heels in 2nd with her score of 9.050. Sophomore Avery Greenberg closed out the top three with a score of 8.600, but the Cardinals were far from done at the top of the standings.
Junior Cassie Siegel took 4th with a score of 8.575, followed by a pair of JV athletes. JV-A freshman Liz Schaefer finished tied for 5th with JV-B sophomore Talya Spatola, both with scores of 8.500. Senior Natalia Figueroa finished out the varsity performances with a 7th place finish thanks to an 8.475 score. The remainder of Sun Prairie's JV-A and B teams occupied every spot until No. 14.
Sun Prairie flexed a similar level of dominance in the uneven bars, where a Cardinal claimed the top six spots. Siegel put up the highest score for the Cardinals. She won the event with her score of 9.100, the only score surmounting nine on the evening. She was followed by Clark, who claimed 2nd with her score of 8.500. Greenberg was right on Clark's tail with a score of 8.450, claiming 3rd place.
Figueroa continued Sun Prairie's hot streak with a 4th place finish with her score of 8.150. The final member of the varsity, junior Carly Gross, took 5th with her score 8.00. Still, no Parker gymnast was able to break the streak as Guelker took 6th with a score of 7.600. The streak of Cardinals ended at 7th, but the remainder of Sun Prairie's JV-A squad closed out the rest of the top 10.
Sun Prairie claimed the top five spots in the balance beam, continued evidence of a strong day for the Cardinals. Clark put on a show, scoring by far the highest in the event with a 9.400. Siegel was next up in 2nd with a score of 8.700. Gross, competing for JV-A, impressed with a 3rd place finish at her score of 7.800. A pair of Cardinals tied for 4th as Guelker and junior Jaeli Murray both put up scores of 7.700.
After a Parker interruption at 6th, it was back to the Cardinals as sophomore Audrey Seefeld closed out the varsity performances with a 7.550 to claim 7th place.
As has been the case all season, Sun Prairie absolutely brought it in the floor exercise. Clark finished atop the standings once again with her score of 9.200, the only score above nine on the day. Senior Chloe Knoernschild was next up in 2nd with her score of 8.950. Guelker rounded out the top three with a score of 8.900.
Seefeld put on a dazzling performance for the JV-A squad, claiming 4th with a score of 8.800. The Sun Prairie varsity continued as Gross nabbed 5th with a score of 8.750, followed by Siegel in 6th with a score of 8.675.
A pair of JV-A Cardinals tied for 7th. Both Greenberg and sophomore Gretchen Holmes put up scores of 8.400.
It should come as no surprise that Clark finished atop the all-around standings, given her two 1st-place finishes. She claimed 1st with her score of 36.150. Siegel took 2nd with her score of 35.050, followed by Holmes in 3rd with 31.050.
The dominant display puts an emphatic stamp on the dual meet season for the Cardinals. Sun Prairie finished with a 6-2 record in Big Eight duals, tied for 2nd with Madison Memorial. Now, it's time to focus on the postseason.
Sun Prairie wraps up the regular season on Saturday, Feb. 19 at the Big Eight conference meet at Middleton High School. Following that, it's on to WIAA sectionals, which will be hosted at Sun Prairie high school on Saturday, Feb. 26.