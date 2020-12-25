It seemed like each week during the 2019-20 season the Sun Prairie boys swim team accomplished something never done before in the program’s history. From a second-place finish in the Big Eight Conference, to the team’s first WIAA Division 1 sectional title, and finally a third-place finish at state, the highest in program history.
With numerous swimmers returning from that historic season and team, 2021 could again be a headline grabber for the Cardinals.
Wait, what happened to the 2020 portion of the season? COVID-19, that’s what happened.
“They are excited to get back at it,” said Sun Prairie head coach Joel Coyne, noting the team was back in the pool on Monday. “Several of them have reached out and are chomping at the bit. A lot of them have been working out on the side and I’ve been keeping tabs on how they’re doing.
“They could not be more excited.”
The Cardinals return seven of the eight swimmers that competed in the 2020 WIAA Division 1 State Swimming & Diving Championships last February at the University of Wisconsin Natatorium. Sun Prairie’s 197 points were third behind only Big Eight rival and Division 1 champion Middleton and runner-up Waukesha South/Catholic Memorial.
“This team is probably the most talented team that I have ever been a part of, and it’s a special group: the tightness, the camaraderie, the focus, it’s a real special group,” Coyne said.
Back to lead the 2021 Cardinals are seniors J.P. Anhalt, Campbell Sullivan, James Werwie and Ben Wiegand; juniors Ethan Braatz and Jonathan Schluesche; and sophomore Jonnah Gunnink. All seven, along with graduate Cade Roggenbauer, competed at state.
Wiegand became the first Sun Prairie male swimmer to capture state gold when he won the 50-yard freestyle in a Division 1 state-record time of 20.16 seconds. He later anchored the state champion 200 freestyle relay team, as he along with Roggenbauer, Anhalt and Braatz swam to a first-place time of 1:23.22, just 10-hundredths of a second off the state record.
“He is picking up right where he left off, which is kind of amazing to say given all the circumstances,” said Coyne of Wiegand, who also finished second in the 100 breaststroke and was part of the third-place 200 medley relay. “He’s a pretty incredible talent.”
Wiegand, who has committed to swim the University of Wisconsin, also is the defending Big Eight champion in the 50 free and 100 breaststroke.
Werwie reached the state podium as well after placing sixth in the 200 IM while adding a seventh-place performance in the 500 freestyle.
“He made some huge strides last year, even over the last four years he’s really developed into such a strong swimmer and has been such a vital piece to our team,” said Coyne of Werwie, who signed with Northern Michigan University. “He’s a workhorse and he’s looking better than ever.”
Braatz joined Wiegand by qualifying in four state events. Along with swimming in the freestyle relays, Braatz placed 19th in both the 50 and 100 freestyles.
Gunnink had the rarity of being a state qualifier as a freshman. He capped off a strong first season placing 16th in the 100 backstroke.
“Guys like Ethan, Jonah, Jonathan, JP and Campbell, they’ve been lifting, working out at the PAC (Prairie Athletic Club) and have been hungry to get back into the pool,” said Coyne.
The roster also includes seniors Cole Breyer, Cole Faust, Avery Lodahl, Hayden Nigro and Reis Wisneski; juniors Nathan Halbach, Jesse Hammes, Cole Ledrowski, Jude Mitchell, Nicholas Rienstra, Willem Schasker, MIkey Stoll, and Harper Stolte; sophomores Jackson Deminsky, Sean Gillett, Caleb Hudson, Zach Svendsen, Jeremy Vallejos and Rocco Van Hoff; and freshmen Bennett Braatz, Jonas Hudson, Tyler Krejcha, Jonah Marshall, Riley Melum, Trevor Nicodemus, Gus Schasker, Nathan Tedjakusma and Shrom Tripathi.
“On any other team guys like Nathan Halbach, Avery Lodahl, Jonathan Schluesche would all be studs on any other team; they are fantastic and when we are able to compete, they are going to make a presence,” said Coyne.
Year-in and year-out the Big Eight Conference is one of, if not the, top boys swim conferences throughout the state of Wisconsin, and this year will be no different.
Sun Prairie will challenge defending champion Middleton for the conference and state championship, while Verona Area-Mount Horeb also will be in the mix.
“Middleton is the defending state champion and hand’s down the team to beat — we have yet to beat them, ever — we’re looking at them and Verona as our top competition, and we’ll see who else is in our way at the state tournament if and when we get there “ said Coyne.
The WIAA Boys State Swimming & Diving Championships will not be held at the University of Wisconsin Natatorium, rather, it will take place Feb. 6 in Waukesha.
