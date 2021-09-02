The Sun Prairie girls swimming team got a bit of a dose of reality Friday, Aug. 27 in a trip to Verona Area High School. In the one-on-one matchup between the Cardinals and the Wildcats, Sun Prairie’s strong events continued as planned. But, unlike at the DeForest Invitational earlier this season, Verona put up much more of a fight in some of Sun Prairie’s weaker swims. The Wildcats won the event as a team 115-55, but there were still plenty of positives to take away for the Cardinals.
Junior Tori Barnet is one of many Sun Prairie swimmers that can leave the event with her head held high. In the fourth swim of the day, the varsity 200 freestyle, Barnet took 1st place with a time of 1:58.05.
Barnet wasn’t done helping her Cardinals to the top of the podium. She also swam the first leg of the 200 freestyle relay. Joined by junior Ruthie Pavelski, sophomore Maeve Sullivan, and senior Paige Rundahl, Barnet and the Cardinals took 1st with a time of 1:39.46.
In the 100 backstroke, Barnet narrowly edged out the 3rd and 4th place finishers to take 2nd with a time of 1:04.01. Verona’s Isabella Gnewuch took 1st with a time of 1:01.16.
Not quite done with relays, Barnet teamed back up with Pavelski and Rundahl and brought in junior Brielle Laube to compete in the 400 freestyle relay. Sun Prairie took home 2nd place with a time of 3:43.65. The Verona team of Tola Klabough, Gnewuch, Maia Blas, Kenzie Zuehl took 1st with a time of 3:40.07.
Rundahl made her presence felt in this meet as well. She claimed 2nd place in the 50 freestyle with her time of 25.20, narrowly losing to Zuehl of Verona’s time of 25.20. Rundahl would claim 2nd again later in the meet, this time in the 100 fly. Her time of 1:02.22 fell just short of Verona freshman Emily Spielamn’s time of 1:00.48.
Pavelski added to Sun Prairie’s piling collection of 2nd place finishes in the 100 freestyle. She competed well, posting a time of 54.52. Zuehl claimed 1st place with her time of 54.77.
There was plenty for Sun Prairie to take pride in, but Verona proved it was the better team.
Verona dominated the 200 individual medley, claiming the top three spots. Gnewuch took 1st with a time of 2:12.62, followed by Monica Schmidt at 2:12.83 and Blas in 3rd with a time of 2:23.97. Junior Ellie Reeder was Sun Prairie’s highest finisher in 4th place with a time of 2:26:06.
The Wildcats were also impressive in the 500 freestyle, claiming the top two spots. Kyrah Kittleson’s time of 5:22.02 won the event while teammate Ava Newman took 2nd with her time of 5:31.29. Sun Prairie’s highest finisher was Nora Van De Wiel in 3rd place with a time of 5:39.83.
In the final individual event of the day, Verona solidified that it deserved to win the event. The Wildcats took the top three spots in the 100 breaststroke. Spielman led the way with a time of 1:09.11, followed by Schmidt with 1:09.84 and Addisyn Roswold with 1:13.11. Brooke Laube of Sun Prairie claimed 4th place with her time of 1:14.21.
With plenty of season left to practice and improve, head coach Konrad Plomedahl and his Cardinals are optimistic about what the rest of the season has in store.
“Verona has great competitors, and they challenged our team,” Plomedahl said. “I think that these ladies fought hard, and they stayed positive despite many races not feeling the way they wanted them to feel. As we were doing shoutouts after the meet, the girls kept saying how motivated they were to get back to work with the goal of having a successful end of the season. These ladies are working with the end in mind, and this week we will continue to push ourselves to grow.”
The Cardinals have another shot at that development this Friday with a home meet with Madison East.