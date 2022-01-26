Tuesday, Jan. 25 doubled as both senior night and the opening round of the Groundhog Tournament for the Sun Prairie boys hockey team. The evening was soured for the Cardinals, however, as they suffered a 3-1 loss to Madison Memorial. The loss comes with extra sting as Sun Prairie had two goals waved off and Memorial's final goal came via an empty net with only seconds remaining.
"It really pissed the guys off," Sun Prairie head coach Troy Giesegh said of the potential goals. "But, then we actually started playing hockey. We started turning things around. It lit a fire in their bellies. We were buzzing."
The Cardinals needed to get that fire lit, too, as Memorial came out as the hotter team. The Spartans out-shot the Cardinals, 17-9, in the first period. Sun Prairie senior goalkeeper Noah McCrary held firm for a bit, stretching for some impressive saves to keep the game tied at 0.
It was Memorial that would strike first. Nine minutes into the game, Sun Prairie had a mishandling of the puck near its own blue line, opening a lane for Memorial's Caden Feinstein to make a run at the goal. He poked the puck past McCrary for an unassisted goal to give the Spartans a 1-0 lead.
Undaunted, Sun Prairie's offense kept pushing. Senior captain Davis Hamilton made some nice runs at the goal, including an eye-opening windmill deke, but the shots couldn't find the back of the net.
With about a minute left in the first period, it looked as though Sun Prairie had scored the equalizer. Hamilton and junior forward Evan Luxford executed a perfect play. Luxford pushed the puck up the right side, dished to Hamilton, and cut towards the goal to a wide open backside. Hamilton delivered a perfect pass which Luxford flicked towards the goal. The shot hit Memorial goalkeeper Owen Anderson and spun right on the line as another Memorial skater quickly jumped on top of it. After much deliberation between Giesegh and the officials, the goal was waved off and the score remained 1-0 in favor of Memorial as the first period came to a close.
After killing off a penalty early in the second period, the Sun Prairie offense got clicking just as Giesegh described. There was a fire of intensity behind the Cardinals' approach. They had something to prove. After unloading shot after shot at the Memorial goal, one finally found home with nine minutes left in the period.
Luxford sparked the play by catching a high-arching block from McCrary on the Sun Prairie end and returning the puck to the ice with no Spartans in position to stop him. He fired a wrister off the chest of Memorial's keeper which bounced to the left of the goal. Perfect position for the lefty Hamilton to collect the rebound and tuck it into the left corner to tie the game at one goal each.
Unsatisfied, the Sun Prairie offense kept pressing. The Cardinals looked like a team possessed, flowing down the ice with goals in their sights.
"The first half of the game, they came out hotter than we did," Giesegh said. "Then we started to recognize what's going on and how we needed to play. We started to adjust and we started buzzing more."
With about two minutes remaining in the second period, this offensive pressure reached a boiling point. Junior forward Adrien Kreitlow stormed up the ice, pursued by two Spartan defenders. He flicked a shot off the shoulder of the keeper as a Memorial defender hit the ice in an attempt to interfere with the shot. Instead, the defender slid right into the keeper as senior forward Noah Wilk flicked the rebound into the net. Unfortunately for Sun Prairie, this was the second goal of the day that would be waived off.
Instead of taking a 3-1 lead into the third period, Sun Prairie was locked into a 1-1 dogfight with only one period remaining to decide a winner.
Despite the disappointing calls, the Cardinals' offense didn't slow down. They nearly scored a go-ahead goal early in the third period amidst a large scrum in front of the Memorial goal, but it was eventually covered up.
Memorial felt the weight of the ticking clock and picked up the offensive intensity as well. McCrary held firm through some solid looks early in the period. Memorial's Samuel Knight took it upon himself to score an undeniable goal. He impressed by deking and weaving his way through the defense before delivering a backhander to the back of the net. It was a well-deserved goal to give the Spartans a 2-1 lead with 10 minutes to play.
Sun Prairie had chances down the stretch as Memorial picked up two separate hooking penalties, putting the Cardinals in the power play for four of the final 10 minutes. The offense answered with some great looks.
More than just a scorer, Hamilton served up some beautiful passes down the stretch into the slot. Memorial's defenders answered the call and stepped up when they were most needed, poking the opportunities away and maintaining a clean slate.
In a last-ditch effort, Sun Prairie pulled its goalie while on the power play with less than a minute to play. After a few shot attempts didn't connect, the puck leaked down the ice and was poked into the empty net by Memorial's Sammy Contrucci to solidify the win for the Spartans.
The final buzzer sounded, signifying a 3-1 win for Memorial and leaving Sun Prairie only to wonder, "what if?"
With the loss, Sun Prairie drops to 7-9-0 this season and 4-5-0 in conference play. Memorial improves to 8-8-0 and 7-5-0 in the Big Eight.
The Groundhog Tournament will continue play on Friday, Jan. 28. Sun Prairie drops to the consolation bracket, where it will take on Monona Grove in the Sun Prairie Cardinal Rink at 5:15 p.m. CST. Memorial advances to the semifinals where it will face Waunakee in Tubbs Rink at 5:45 p.m. The final round of the tournament takes place the following day, Saturday, Jan. 29, times and opponents TBD.
--
MADISON MEMORIAL 3, SUN PRAIRIE 1
Goals- Memorial: Caden Feinstein, Samuel Knight, Sammy Contrucci. Sun Prairie: Davis Hamilton.
Assists- Memorial: Owen Anderson. Sun Prairie: Evan Luxford
Goalkeeping- Memorial: Owen Anderson (25 saves on 26 shots, a save percentage of 96%). Sun Prairie: Noah McCrary (44 saves on 46 shots, a save percentage of 96%).
BIG EIGHT BOYS HOCKEY STANDINGS
|TEAM
|PTS
|GP
|W
|L
|T
|GF
|GA
|OVERALL
|Verona
|22
|11
|11
|0
|0
|62
|12
|13-4-0
|Janesville
|14
|10
|7
|3
|0
|56
|29
|11-6-0
|Madison Memorial
|14
|12
|7
|5
|0
|41
|28
|8-8-0
|Middleton
|12
|11
|6
|5
|0
|58
|30
|12-6-0
|Sun Prairie
|8
|9
|4
|5
|0
|29
|28
|7-9-0
|Madison West
|8
|10
|4
|6
|0
|34
|41
|5-13-0
|La Follette/East
|2
|9
|1
|8
|0
|16
|88
|2-11-0
|Beloit Memorial
|2
|10
|1
|9
|0
|14
|54
|1-14-0