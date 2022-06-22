The 2022 season has come and gone, but the state of Wisconsin just can’t quit talking about the Sun Prairie baseball team. Now, the topic of conversation is state-wide recognition. Two Cardinals, seniors Davis Hamilton and Addison Ostrenga picked up Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association (WBCA) all-state honors and were named to the South Central all-district team as well.
Hamilton was named the South Central District’s Player of the Year and Ostrenga flexed his abilities in the classroom with a South Central District all-academic recognition.
Davis Hamilton, senior, pitcher
1st team all-state, 1st team South Central all-district, South Central District Player of the Year
Hamilton’s work, both at the plate and on the mound, cannot be understated this season.
The North Dakota State commit was a menace for opposing offenses. He finished the year 9-0 on the mound with an ERA of .966 and a 74/14 strikeout/walk ratio.
He was no fun to face at the plate, either. He finished the regular season with a .405 batting average, .533 on-base percentage, and a .429 slugging percentage. He turned 17 hits into 17 runs scored and 19 RBIs.
He ends his senior season as both the Big Eight conference and South Central district Player of the Year. This is the second straight season Sun Prairie has swept those honors as catcher Josh Caron did the same in 2021.
Unsurprisingly, Hamilton also found success in his other two sports, hockey and football. He was also an all-state selection on the gridiron and was one of the Big Eight conference’s best players on the ice. He wraps up his career as a Cardinal with a full trophy case.
Addison Ostrenga, senior, first base
Honorable mention all-state, 1st team South Central all-district, South Central District all-academic
Ostrenga, an Iowa football commit, had plenty else on his plate to worry about this season. He even moved into his dorm in Iowa City before Sun Prairie had even wrapped up its season. Still, the senior produced both on the field and in the classroom.
The first baseman finished the year with a batting average of .461. He had 27 hits, scored 23 runs, and brought around 33 RBIs. This earned him a .623 slugging percentage and a .459 slugging percentage. He was also invaluable in the field, using his long frame to stretch for putouts.
On top of being one of the area’s best baseball players, Ostrenga also put the work in with his studies. He was just one of 17 athletes in the South Central District to earn all-academic honors.
“It obviously takes a lot of work,” Ostrenga said of balancing his college plans, classroom responsibilities, and baseball. “It’s just what my parents and coaches have always taught me to prioritize. I’m happy to be recognized, though. It’s not all about the awards, but it’s nice.”
Ostrenga finishes his career as a Cardinal as an uber-decorated athlete in football, basketball, and baseball. As he heads off to the University of Iowa, he will take the memory of his hometown team with him.
“I’m satisfied with my career at Sun Prairie,” Ostrenga said. “When I came into high school, my goal was to learn from the older guys and become a leader. Now, I feel like I’ve gotten to a place where the younger kids will look up to me and, hopefully, the town remembers me for a while. I had a wonderful senior year. We didn’t get any state championships, but we made it further than most people would have guessed. I’m proud of myself and everyone involved.”
Full 2022 WBCA all-state baseball team-
1st team:
P – Brayden Olson, junior, St. Croix Falls
P – Davis Hamilton, senior, Sun Prairie
P – Ashton Michek, senior, Bangor
C – Will Vierling, senior, Homestead
IF – JD Dix, sophomore, Whitefish Bay
IF – Alex Alicea, junior, Thomas More
IF – Dylan O’Connell, senior, Eau Claire Memorial
IF – Gavin Kilen, senior, Milton
IF – Tristan Ellis, senior, Greendale
OF – Michael Lippa, senior, Whitefish Bay
OF – Carson Hansen, senior, Pewaukee
OF – Dominik McVay, senior, Mineral Point
DH/Utility – Mitch Voit, senior, Whitefish Bay
2nd team:
P – Mason Buss, senior, Arrowhead
P – Thomas Burns, junior, Hortonville
P – Ben Lee, senior, Amherst
C – Dominic Kibler, junior, New Berlin West
IF – Jalen Gellings, senior, Campbellsport
IF – Jack Counsell, junior, Whitefish Bay
IF – Tyler Butina, junior, Jefferson
IF – Jake Schaffner, junior, Janesville Craig
IF – Caleb Guden, senior, Medford
OF – Joey Nerat, senior, Campbellsport
OF – JT Kelenic, junior, Waukesha Catholic Memorial
OF – Brennan Huber, junior, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln
DH/Utility – Peyton Lee, senior, Edgerton
3rd team:
P – Ryan Karst, senior, Brookfield East
P – Al Leitner, senior, Kimberly
P – Kobe Vosberg, senior, Cuba City
C – Ben Buehring, senior, Oshkosh West
IF – Ryan Santi, senior, Oak Creek
IF – Gabe Richardson, senior, Eau Claire North
IF – Colin Obermann, senior, Kimberly
IF – Keegan Jirschele, sophomore, Mosinee
IF – Leyton Bowers, senior, Mineral Point
OF – Landon Behringer, senior, North Fond du Lac
OF – Conner Hughes, junior, Beloit Turner
OF – Logan Dunn, sophomore, Wautoma
DH/Utility – Henry Wilkinson, senior, Eau Claire North
Honorable mention:
P – DJ Kojis, senior, Whitefish Bay
P – Matthew Mueller, senior, Brookfield Central
P – Rory Fox, senior, Waukesha Catholic Memorial
P – Luke Klekamp, senior, Oak Creek
P – Keenan Mork, junior, River Falls
P – Owen Weadge, senior, Hudson
P – Christian Oppor, senior, Columbus
P – Cal Fisher, junior, Deerfield
P – Quinn Falish, senior, DePere
P – Owen Deprez, junior, Luxemburg-Casco
P – Karson Casper, senior, Coleman
P – Noah Marschke, sophomore, SPASH
P – Christian Schaller, senior, Eau Claire Immanuel
C – Jonah Hanson, senior, Eau Claire North
C – Adrian Scott, junior, Saint Croix Falls
C – Howie Rickett, senior, Waunakee
C – Alec Campbell, senior, Milton
C – Boone Kirst, junior, Ashwaubenon
C – Will Bieber, junior, Coleman
C – Aiden Garadner, senior, Medford
C – Calvin Hargrove, junior, La Crosse Aquinas
IF – Ethan Hindle, junior, Arrowhead
IF – Logan Dobberstein, senior, Pewaukee
IF – Caden Weber, junior, Eau Claire Regis
IF – Wyatt Jensen, senior, Luck
IF – Addison Ostrenga, senior, Sun Prairie
IF – Noah Wech, sophomore, Manitowoc Lincoln
IF – Cal Casper, sophomore, Bay Port
IF – Garret Hietpas, junior, Appleton North
IF – Max Mueller, junior, Chilton
IF – Mitchell Hiller, junior, Random Lake
IF – Ashton Henning, junior, Shawano
IF – Chris Calico, junior, West Salem
IF – Griffin Olson, senior, Viroqua
IF – Kadin Wallin, senior, Seneca
OF – Andrew Setter, senior, Kenosha St. Joseph
OF – Owen Nowak, junior, Union Grove
OF – Tyler Olson, junior, St. Croix Falls
OF – Jack Redwine, senior, Eau Claire Memorial
Of – Justin Syverson, senior, Prescott
OF – Adrian Scott, junior, St. Croix Falls
OF – Dadon Gillen, junior, McFarland
OF – Mason Armstrong, junior, Verona
OF – Colin Kinas, junior, Green Lake/Princeton
OF – John Nickel, senior, Bay Port
OF – Hayden Konkol, senior, Denmark
OF – Christian Counard, junior, Southern Door
OF – Jake Hoffman, senior, Amherst
OF – Zac Jurmo, senior, Shawano
OF – Drew Brookman, junior, Tomah
OF – Jack Christenson, La Crosse Aquinas
DH/Utility– Nick Doubek, senior, Pewaukee
DH/Utility– JJ Vargas, senior, Arrowhead
DH/Utility – Griffin Smith, senior, Appleton North
DH/Utility – Ian Dohms, sophomore, Menasha
DH/Utility – Will Michalsky, senior, Wisconsin Dells