The 2022 season has come and gone, but the state of Wisconsin just can’t quit talking about the Sun Prairie baseball team. Now, the topic of conversation is state-wide recognition. Two Cardinals, seniors Davis Hamilton and Addison Ostrenga picked up Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association (WBCA) all-state honors and were named to the South Central all-district team as well.

Hamilton was named the South Central District’s Player of the Year and Ostrenga flexed his abilities in the classroom with a South Central District all-academic recognition.

DAVIS HAMILTION

Sun Prairie senior Davis Hamilton finished 2022 with a host of accolades. He was named the Big Eight conference and South Central district Player of the Year, 1st team all-state, 1st team all-district, and 1st team all-conference. 

Davis Hamilton, senior, pitcher

1st team all-state, 1st team South Central all-district, South Central District Player of the Year

Hamilton’s work, both at the plate and on the mound, cannot be understated this season.

The North Dakota State commit was a menace for opposing offenses. He finished the year 9-0 on the mound with an ERA of .966 and a 74/14 strikeout/walk ratio.

He was no fun to face at the plate, either. He finished the regular season with a .405 batting average, .533 on-base percentage, and a .429 slugging percentage. He turned 17 hits into 17 runs scored and 19 RBIs.

He ends his senior season as both the Big Eight conference and South Central district Player of the Year. This is the second straight season Sun Prairie has swept those honors as catcher Josh Caron did the same in 2021.

Unsurprisingly, Hamilton also found success in his other two sports, hockey and football. He was also an all-state selection on the gridiron and was one of the Big Eight conference’s best players on the ice. He wraps up his career as a Cardinal with a full trophy case.

ADDISON OSTRENGA

Sun Prairie senior Addison Ostrenga was named honorable mention all-state, 1st team all-district, and South Central district all-academic following a successful 2022 season.

Addison Ostrenga, senior, first base

Honorable mention all-state, 1st team South Central all-district, South Central District all-academic

Ostrenga, an Iowa football commit, had plenty else on his plate to worry about this season. He even moved into his dorm in Iowa City before Sun Prairie had even wrapped up its season. Still, the senior produced both on the field and in the classroom.

The first baseman finished the year with a batting average of .461. He had 27 hits, scored 23 runs, and brought around 33 RBIs. This earned him a .623 slugging percentage and a .459 slugging percentage. He was also invaluable in the field, using his long frame to stretch for putouts.

On top of being one of the area’s best baseball players, Ostrenga also put the work in with his studies. He was just one of 17 athletes in the South Central District to earn all-academic honors.

“It obviously takes a lot of work,” Ostrenga said of balancing his college plans, classroom responsibilities, and baseball. “It’s just what my parents and coaches have always taught me to prioritize. I’m happy to be recognized, though. It’s not all about the awards, but it’s nice.”

Ostrenga finishes his career as a Cardinal as an uber-decorated athlete in football, basketball, and baseball. As he heads off to the University of Iowa, he will take the memory of his hometown team with him.

“I’m satisfied with my career at Sun Prairie,” Ostrenga said. “When I came into high school, my goal was to learn from the older guys and become a leader. Now, I feel like I’ve gotten to a place where the younger kids will look up to me and, hopefully, the town remembers me for a while. I had a wonderful senior year. We didn’t get any state championships, but we made it further than most people would have guessed. I’m proud of myself and everyone involved.”

--

