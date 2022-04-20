On Saturday, April 16, there was more than just the first win of the season at stake for the Sun Prairie girls soccer team. While the Cardinals were fresh off of a tie with DeForest to bring them to a 0-3-1 mark in the early goings, a trophy was on the line against the Wisconsin Rapids Red Raiders at Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium.
Brothers Matt and Nate Cleveland lead Sun Prairie and Wisconsin Rapids, respectively, and have for the past 12 years. A friendly wager between the two is the Hubcap Trophy, presented to the winner of the rivalry game each year. After a draw in a scrimmage last season, both Sun Prairie and Wisconsin Rapids were tied with five Hubcaps each. The Cardinals took the advantage in the all-time series and the 2022 edition of the trophy with a 4-0 win over the Red Raiders.
"The girls know all about it," Sun Prairie head coach Matt Cleveland said of the Hubcap Trophy. "It's all in good fun, but it also gives them something to strive for. It was a championship-type feel on Saturday. That's good experience to have."
The dominant win was a much-needed one for the Cardinals as the reigning Big Eight conference champions scheduled an admittedly difficult schedule of non-conference opponents to kick off the season. Back-to-back scoreless attempts against Waunakee and Oregon was followed by a 5-1 loss to McFarland before Sun Prairie tied DeForest 1-1 on Thursday, April 14. Saturday was a turning point.
"We played some tough teams to start the year," Cleveland said. "We're learning each other as a team. Piece by piece, we're putting it together."
It didn't take long for Sun Prairie's offense to get hot against Wisconsin Rapids. After dominating possession early in the game, the Cardinals put the ball in the back of the net just after the 10 minute mark in the first period. Junior midfielder Ellianna Trilling took a pass from junior forward Josie Langhans and buried it, giving her Cardinals an early 1-0 lead.
Four minutes later, a familiar name made it 2-0. Langhans did the work herself this time, netting an unassisted goal to make it a 2-0 lead. Even with a comfortable lead, Sun Prairie kept on pressing. Just after the 16 minute mark, the Cardinals upped the deficit to 3-0. Junior forward Lily Rimrodt scored it unassisted.
The remainder of the first half remained silent on both sides, thanks in large part to the work Sun Prairie's defenders and goalie were putting in. Wisconsin Rapids struggled to maintain possession while senior goalie Lily Schellpfeffer punched away the one ball that got close enough to her. The Cardinals took their 3-0 lead into the halftime break.
Less than seven minutes into the second half, Sun Prairie put a stamp on its first win of the 2022 season. Junior forward Lucy Strey lobbed up a pass to Langhans, who headed it past Wisconsin Rapids' goalie for her second score of the day. The electric play solidified Sun Prairie was the better team that day.
Schellpfeffer and senior goalie Lauren Burke combined for the shutout, saving the two shots Wisconsin Rapids got on goal for the entirety of the contest. By comparison, Sun Prairie put 10 shots on goal.
With the win, Sun Prairie improves to 1-3-1 on the year. This confidence boost comes just in time, too, as Big Eight conference play is set to resume soon.
"We're fired up," Cleveland said. "We've trained enough to the point where we have good team chemistry and confidence. We should do well."
Sun Prairie will host conference foe La Follette on Thursday, April 21. The Cardinals have two more conference games next week with a trip to Verona on Tuesday, April 26 and a home match against Madison East on Thursday, April 28. Sun Prairie will close next week out by competing in the De Pere Invitational over the weekend. They'll play Oshkosh West on Friday, April 29 and Neenah on Saturday, April 30.