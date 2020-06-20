NOAH WENDLER
Sports you played in high school: Baseball and Hockey
Favorite sports moment: My favorite sports moment would have to be when I got doused with water after the two sectional games to send us to state during my junior year. Playing in the State championship is a close second though.
Favorite school subject: Science
GPA: 3.75
Post high school plans: I am attending the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater to major in something related to business analytics and also play baseball there.
Song you’re listening to right now: Baby Pluto by Lil Uzi Vert
Favorite place to eat: Burrachos
I like competing against: Waunakee, we always know we are going to get their best game every time we play.
Motto/saying: “Do the things you need to do first, then do the things you want to do.”
