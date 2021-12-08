The Sun Prairie boys hockey team rolled into one of its biggest games of the season with little ice time to lean on. The Cardinals (1-1) had played just one game, a 3-0 win over Beloit Memorial on Nov. 23, before heading to the Capitol Ice Arena to take on Middleton (3-3). Sun Prairie had a game against the Madison Lakers scheduled for Dec. 2, but it was cancelled as the Lakers had low numbers due to COVID. The two week break was evident as Sun Prairie lost, 3-5, to a potent Middleton team.
"We played undisciplined," Sun Prairie head coach Troy Giesegh said. "We didn't control the things that we should have controlled. We didn't play the way we expected to play. We hadn't played in two weeks."
Sun Prairie and Middleton have a storied rivalry on the ice. That, combined with an obvious excitement to be back on the ice, caused Sun Prairie to play with more emotion than usual. Sun Prairie was gunning hard for every puck and would get visibly frustrated when possessions broke down. This frustration turned into penalty minutes in a hurry.
Middleton spent huge amounts of time on the power play. In total, Sun Prairie committed 10 infractions for 20 minutes in the box. This, compared to Middleton's 12 minutes from six infractions, gave an obvious advantage to the home team.
Plenty of credit is due to Sun Prairie's senior keeper, Noah McCrary, for keeping Sun Prairie alive early. His positioning was perfect as he was able to deflect and catch shots early to keep the game at 0-0 as Middleton continued to attack on special teams.
Eventually, the dam had to break. Middleton was able to take advantage when Sun Prairie team captain Davis Hamilton was in the box for cross checking. Junior Ethan Lam popped the puck past McCrary on a rebound, assisted by Drew Sjowall and Brady Engelkes, to give Middleton a 1-0 lead with just under ten minutes remaining in the first period.
This is where Giesegh's mentioned lack of discipline really showed. Exactly a minute later, Sun Prairie's defense allowed Middleton to scrum for the puck directly in front of McCrary. Middleton sophomore Alex Moreau was the beneficiary of the scrap, assisted by Ryan Inman and Eli Kinne, poking the puck across the line to double the Middleton lead in a flash.
"There were a couple of flukes, a couple mishandlings of the puck," Giesegh said. "That's just the game of hockey. If you don't take advantage of the miscues from your opposition, then how are you supposed to win? They took more advantage of our miscues than we did of theirs. It's just the way the puck bounces."
Undeterred by the quick advantage for Middleton, Sun Prairie continued to push. The offense actually seemed more relaxed after Middleton assumed the 2-0 lead. Sun Prairie moved the puck around with purpose and got some solid looks at scoring, all of which were turned away.
Sun Prairie was pushing the pace, even at a disadvantage. As Middleton moved the puck around the blue line, a pass bounced into the neutral zone. Middleton skated lazily to it, giving Davis Hamilton all the room he needed. He sped to the puck, picked it up, and two-timed the keeper with a backhand to net the shorthanded goal. Sun Prairie cut the lead to 1-2 with just under two minutes remaining in the first period.
The momentum from Hamilton's goal was palpable. After killing off the power play and ending the first period, Sun Prairie was shooting for an equalizer in the second. With a Middleton player in the box for roughing, it was Sun Prairie's turn to take advantage of the power play.
Three minutes into the second period, senior defender Jacob Hollfelder, assisted by Adrien Krietlow and Hamilton, snuck the puck past the keeper to knot the game at two goals each.
Jubilation from the equalizer was short lived, however. Lack of discipline reared its ugly head again as Sun Prairie immediately allowed a goal. Middleton sophomore Vince Kalscheur poked an unassisted goal past McCrary just eight seconds after Sun Prairie scored the tying goal. The game would never be tied again.
Frustration returned for Sun Prairie as it tried desperately to get back into the game. The penalty minutes piled up, but Sun Prairie was bringing impressive aggression and pace to the game as it killed off power play after power play.
With under two minutes left in the second period, it seemed like junior forward Evan Luxford would score another equalizer as he zoomed to a breakaway. Middleton's keeper made the save, but Sun Prairie had over-committed to the offensive push. Middleton turned right around and got a free run at Sun Prairie's goal. Kalscheur struck again, assisted by Ryan Inman and Garrett Ballweg, to boost the Middleton lead to 4-2 as the second period came to a close.
The third period was one of "what could have been" in the first nine minutes, both Middleton and Sun Prairie had goals waved off as the goal was moved off it its spot. Sun Prairie was at an almost continual disadvantage as players pushed too hard to get back into the game, resulting in more and more penalty minutes.
Instead of clawing back into the game, Kalscheur netter the nail in the coffin for a hat trick with about five minutes left in the game. Assisted again by Ryan Inman, the goal gave Middleton a 5-2 lead, insurmountable for the Sun Prairie side.
With just seven seconds left to play, Sun Prairie netted one last shorthand goal. Hollfelder nailed a top-shelf wrister to the right of the keeper, his second goal of the game, to cut the lead to 3-5. The clock ran out soon after, solidifying the win for Middleton.
"Now, our season really begins," Giesegh said. "Hopefully, this is the lowest of our lows and it's only upward from here."
Sun Prairie won't get another shot at Middleton until the two meet at the Sun Prairie Ice Arena on Thursday, Jan. 20.
It's a quick turnaround for Sun Prairie, as well. On Thursday, Dec. 9, the Cardinals will travel down to take on the Janesville Bluejays. On Dec. 4, the Bluejays beat Middleton, 6-4. Sun Prairie will have to figure some things out quickly to keep from slipping further in the Big Eight conference race.
--
MIDDLETON 5, SUN PRAIRIE 3
Goals- Middleton: Vince Kalscheur (3), Ethan Lam, Alexander Moreau. Sun Prairie: Jacob Hollfelder (2), Davis Hamilton.
Assists- Middleton: Ryan Inman (3), Drew Sjowall, Eli Kinne, Garrett Ballweg, Brady Engelkes. Sun Prairie: Adrien Krietlow (2), Davis Hamilton, Noah Wilk.
Goalkeeping- Middleton: Connor Faucher, 26 shots-on-goal, 23 saves (89%) . Sun Prairie: Noah McCrary, 36 shots-on-goal, 31 saves (86%).