Two Sun Prairie High School student-athletes have been named the Madison United States Bowling Congress (USBC) Bowling Association Female and Male Youth Bowlers of the Year. The 2019-20 recipients are Erica Lohr and Collin Krachey.
Both Erica and Colin bowled for the Sun Prairie Cardinals bowling team and bowled in the Prairie Lanes youth bowling program. They each will receive a $500 scholarship for their accomplishments.
Lohr receives the Sandy Stanley Youth Bowler of the Year Award. Lohr led all Madison Area USBC youth bowlers in average this season, posting a 206 in the Prairie Lanes Thursday Storm Major League, and a 187 in the Saturday Storm Challenge League. She had two series of 700 with a high of 790 in the Saturday Storm Challenge League that included a 289 game. She also had a 300 game this season.
Lohr placed first in Class A Team, second in Doubles, had the fifth-highest series (616) at the Madison Area USBC Youth Championships. In High School District 4 competition, she led the district in fill percentage with an 88.53 fill rate, and her strike percentage was over 50%. Lohr’s Sun Prairie High School team finished first in District 4 HS Bowling League and she led her team to the 2020 Wisconsin State Bowling Championships. She also finished in fourth place in Wisconsin State High School Singles Tournament out of 61 bowlers.
Lohr made the cut in five of the Badgerland Youth Bowlers Tour events, with four top-5 finishes and a win at Prairie Lanes.
Krachey receives the Lowel Maves Youth Bowler of the Year Award.
Krachey led all Madison Area USBC youth bowlers in average this season, posting a 225 in the Prairie Lanes Thursday Storm Major League, and a 195 in the Saturday Storm Challenge League. He had several series of 700 with a high of 773, and rolled a 300 game.
Krachey placed third in Class A Team and Doubles events, had the highest game, 288, and highest series, 750, at the Madison Area USBC Youth Championships.
In District 4 High School competition, Krachey led his team to a first-place finish and a trip to the 2019-2020 state championships were they finished seventh, Krachey led the district in strike percentage, over 65% and tied with teammate Tyler Haugen for first in fill percentage with a 91.47 fill rate.
Krachey finished eighth out of 100 in the High School State Singles finals.
Krachey made the cut in all 6 of the Badgerland Youth Bowlers Tour events, winning the Master Event at Village Lanes.
Past Prairie Lanes Junior Bowling recipients of the award were Andrew Olson (2017-18), Allison Dempski (2017-18) and Caitlin Powers (2018-19).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.