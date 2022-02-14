Six Sun Prairie wrestlers punched their tickets to WIAA sectionals at the WIAA regionals at Waunakee High School on Saturday, Feb. 12. Sophomore Christopher Anderson (106 lbs.), freshman Brennan Hoffman (113 lbs.), sophomore Parker Olson (120 lbs.), sophomore Mason Borgardt (152 lbs.), freshman Jaxon Johnson (182 lbs.), and sophomore Isaiah Horan (195 lbs.) all finished in at least fourth place in their respective weight classes to advance to the next round.
Anderson was a champion in the 106 lbs. class, demonstrating his dominance once again. After an early bye, it only took nine seconds to pin Sauk Prairie’s Dominic Hutter to advance to the championship match against Beaver Dam’s Rolando Trevino. This match took just a bit longer. Anderson secured another pin, this time in 1:32, to take 1st and advance in impressive fashion.
“He looks really impressive right now,” Sun Prairie head coach Jim Nelson said. “Both athletically and as a wrestler, he looks really strong. Great to have him on our team and in our program. His dominance is a testament to him and the work he’s put in.”
Anderson wasn’t the only champion on the day for the Cardinals. Olson was the top seed in the 120 lbs. weight class and proved exactly why, winning both of his matches to take 1st as well.
After an early bye, he pinned Lucas Evans of DeForest in 0:58 to advance to the championship match. Middleton’s Reese Miller was able to escape the first period, but Olson would get the win. He pinned Miller in 2:54 to take the crown and advance to sectionals.
“He’s won every match in the last two weeks with a pin,” Nelson said. “This is the right time to be peaking. He’s ready for a big day at sectionals.”
Hoffman earned his ticket to sectionals with a 4th place finish in the 113 lbs. weight class. He had his work cut out for him in his first match of the day against Beaver Dam’s Avery Femrite. Hoffman was up late, but Femrite scored a last-second takedown to force overtime. There, Femrite landed another takedown for a 10-8 sudden victory.
Undaunted, Hoffman kept working. He battled to a 6-0 decision win over Watertown’s Noe Ugalde to advance to the 2nd place match for a rematch with Femrite. As both had already wrestled each other and both had already qualified for sectionals, it was ruled a no contest in favor of Femrite.
Borgardt also earned a trip to sectionals by way of a 4th place finish, this time in the 152 lbs. weight class. He kicked off his day with a tight 7-6 decision win over Beaver Dam’s Gavin Vitense. He had a tough matchup for the semifinal against Watertown’s Ryan Bergman, losing by a 15-0 tech fall.
This put Borgardt in a win-and-advance match with Waunakee’s Robert Lofreddo. An escape from Borgardt in the 2nd period turned out to be the winner as Borgardt escaped with a 1-0 decision win to advance to the 2nd place match. He was pinned by his opponent in that final match, but his ticket was already punched for the next round of the tournament.
Johnson put on a strong performance in the 182 lbs. weight class. After a bye in the first round, he scored a big 9-0 decision win over Sauk Prairie’s Alex Katers to advance to the championship match. A long battle ended in a 7-5 decision win in favor of his opponent, Watertown’s Braden Holleman.
Johnson had a similar situation to Hoffman as he was scheduled for a rematch with Katers in the 2nd place match. Again, it was ruled a no contest, this time in favor of Johnson. He advanced to sectionals with a 2nd place finish.
“I think he can make some noise at sectionals,” Nelson said. “I’m very impressed by him. He did a great job.”
Sun Prairie’s final sectional qualifier of the day was Horan in the 195 lbs. weight class. He got off to a great start, pinning DeForest’s Devan Mayr in 0:43 to move to the semifinals. There, a long fight ended in a loss via pin at the 5:19 mark at the hands of Waunakee’s Kaden Hooker.
Horan dropped down to contest for qualification to the 2nd place match. Another lengthy match ended with a victory for Horan via pin at the 6:26 mark over Watertown’s Eric Chairez to punch his ticket to the next round. The 2nd place match was a rematch with Hooker, ruled a no contest in favor of Hooker.
“Anything can happen with Isaiah because of how skilled he is,” Nelson said. “He had a great day and that will hopefully translate into success in sectionals.”
Those Cardinals advancing will have the luxury of competing at home in sectionals. Sun Prairie is a host school for sectional play on Saturday, Feb. 19.