Like many of you I too will not be traveling or spending much time with my family during the holiday season, as we all continue to fight the coronavirus pandemic with social distancing. Therefore, I plan on doing something that’s not too far out of my range: watching sports.
Christmas day is filled with both collegiate and professional sporting events. So, I will put on my favorite sweatshirt, comfortable pants, hop into my comfy recliner and have an assortment of beverages at my disposal as my 55-inch Samsung will get a workout.
My day will begin with a Big Ten Conference showdown between the No. 12 ranked Wisconsin Badgers and No. 4 Michigan State at 11:30 a.m. on Fox 47. Always a back-and-forth battle, the two perennial frontrunners both sit at 6-1 and feature some of the top players in all of college basketball. For Wisconsin, there’s four-year starters D’Mitrik Trice and Brad Davison along with big men Nate Reuvers and Micah Potter, while the Spartans have Aaron Henry, Rocket Watts and Marquette transfer and former Stevens Point standout Joey Hauser.
If you are interested in other Big Ten games: Maryland is at Purdue, Michigan is at Nebraska, and Minnesota hosts Iowa.
At 1:30 p.m. on ESPN, college football moves in on the Christmas Day excitement as a game close to my heart will be on, the Camilla Bowl between Conference USA champion Marshall and the University of Buffalo, champions of the MAC East. Buffalo is coached by my good friend and fellow Jeffersonian Lance Leipold, who led UW-Whitewater to six Division III national titles before moving up to Division I. The Bulls average 47.8 points per game and feature one of the best tailbacks in the nation in Jaret Patterson (1,072 yards in only six games).
The NBA and Christmas go hand-in-hand and this year is no different. Five games, including one feature our very own Milwaukee Bucks, will be broadcast on either ABC or ESPN throughout the day. The Bucks play the Golden State Warriors at 1:30 p.m. on ABC in the first game played at the Fiserv Forum since before COVID-19 was a household name. Giannis vs. Steph, I can’t wait!
Also being played are games between the New Orleans Pelicans and Miami Heat (11 a.m., ESPN), Brooklyn Nets and Boston Celtics (4 p.m., ABC), Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Lakers (7 p.m., ABC) and LA Clippers and Denver Nuggets (9:30 p.m., ESPN).
But wait, there’s the NFL, too. At 3:30 p.m. on the NFL Network the Minnesota Vikings play the New Orleans Saints. Packers fans I can’t believe I’m saying this, but Go Vikings! If the purple and gold can pull off an upset, it would all but guarantee the Packers home field advantage throughout the playoffs.
Meanwhile, I may try to slip in a little Christmas Vacation watching: I believe Clark’s sledding down the hill at breakneck speed is considered a sport?
Now, I just have to convince my wife that the Hallmark Channel isn’t working …
Happy (and safe) Holidays to you all!
