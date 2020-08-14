WIAA

An alternative fall option plan proposed by the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association passed unanimously at Friday’s Board of Control meeting.

The 11-0 vote means there will be a fall season, a winter season, alternative spring season for those opting not to have fall sports, and the spring season ending in late-June.

All schools will see their winter and spring sports calendars adjusted, with total weeks of season reduced. There is no change to the maximum number of games they can play, however.

There will be overlap in seasons in winter, alternative spring and spring. It will be up to local decisions if a student-athlete can play in the alternative spring (fall sports) and spring seasons (example, being in football and track). The WIAA would permit that.

With the passage of the alternate spring plan, Big Eight Conference athletic directors will meet Monday morning to consider how to adopt that plan into member schools.

