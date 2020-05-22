THIS WEEK IN SPORTS

**This is a new weekly segment that will run in the sports section now until the end of summer. Here are some of the sports headlined stories that ran during this week in past editions of the Star Countryman and The Star during.
1960 — The Sun Prairie track team captured the Madison Suburban Conference crown at Breese Stevens Field. Al Hepner advanced to the state meet in Ripon in the 880-yard run. Finishing third in the 220-yard dash was Carig Thorpe and Jack Erb was fourth in the mile run. The 880-yard relay team that included Hepner, Mike Irwin and Jim and Gerry Lynch placed third.
1973 — Joe Harrison fires a sub-par 69 leading the Sun Prairie boys golf team to the Badger Conference Meet title. Also scoring were Jim Carolan (76), Scott Russell (79), Scott Samelstad 83) and Lew Brooks (86) as the Cardinals outdistance the field with a team score of 393. Sun Prairie wins the Badger Conference season title as well with 18 team points.
1992 — The Sun Prairie Home Talent League team erupts for 14 runs in the third inning in a 17-5 rout of Deerfield. Sun Prairie finished with 17 hits including three each by Joe Kroetz and Dave Haas, while Steve Aime, Scott Farmer, Jeff Swalve and Ty Calkins all add a pair of safeties.
