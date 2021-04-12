APPLETON — The Sun Prairie volleyball team went up against some stiff competition in a tune-up for the WIAA Alternate Fall Postseason Tournament, taking on fellow 2019 Division 1 state quarterfinalist Appleton North Monday.
The Cardinals met their match dropping all three games to the Lightning, 25-10, 25-16 and 25-16.
Payton Addink’s two kills and two service aces, Sienna Roling’s two blocks, Lily Schellpfeffer’s 20 assists and Emily Mickelson’s 11 digs all were team-highs for Sun Prairie.
Up Next
Sun Prairie will host Saturday’s Division 1 Regional. The Cardinals received the No. 1 seed and will face No. 4 Ripon in the first regional semifinal at 1 p.m.
The second semifinal has No. 3 Beaver Dam facing No. 2 Waupun, with the winners meeting at 7 p.m. for the regional championship.
All three games will be played at Sun Prairie Fieldhouse.l
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.