APPLETON — The Sun Prairie volleyball team went up against some stiff competition in a tune-up for the WIAA Alternate Fall Postseason Tournament, taking on fellow 2019 Division 1 state quarterfinalist Appleton North Monday.

The Cardinals met their match dropping all three games to the Lightning, 25-10, 25-16 and 25-16.

Payton Addink’s two kills and two service aces, Sienna Roling’s two blocks, Lily Schellpfeffer’s 20 assists and Emily Mickelson’s 11 digs all were team-highs for Sun Prairie.

Up Next

Sun Prairie will host Saturday’s Division 1 Regional. The Cardinals received the No. 1 seed and will face No. 4 Ripon in the first regional semifinal at 1 p.m.

The second semifinal has No. 3 Beaver Dam facing No. 2 Waupun, with the winners meeting at 7 p.m. for the regional championship.

All three games will be played at Sun Prairie Fieldhouse.l

