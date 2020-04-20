Two Sun Prairie football players have committed to further their education and athletic careers at Ellsworth Community College in Iowa Falls, Iowa.
Sylvester Ware, a 6-foot-2, 190-pound linebacker, played in nine games last season where he racked up 31 tackles, including seven tackles for a loss and two quarterback sacks.
Terrence Briggs, a 6-1, 225-pound defensive lineman, made 24 tackles, nine tackles for a loss and had three QB sacks.
Despite being limited to seven games due to an injury, Briggs was named second-team All-Big Eight Conference.
- Ware and Briggs led the Cardinals to an 8-4 record and a WIAA Division 1 quarterfinals appearance.
