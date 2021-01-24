Now that’s a lot better. One week after picking just two of the six wild-card games correctly, I got all four NFL Divisional playoff games right choosing Green Bay, Buffalo, Kansas City and Tampa Bay.
So, here we go, now it’s time to reveal who I predict will play in Super Bowl LV on Feb. 7.
NFC CHAMPIONSHIP GAME
Buccaneers at Packers
(Green Bay favored by 3 ½)
For the second week in a row it will be a meeting between two unanimous future Hall of Famers when Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers face Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers on the frozen tundra of Lambeau Field.
Last week, Brady pulled off the upset leading his new team to a 30-20 win over another future Hall of Famer, Drew Brees, and the New Orleans Saints. That meant the fifth-seeded Bucs will be headed to the midwest to play the Pack. Temperatures could be in the 20s with a chance of snow — perfect weather for the Packers.
This will be the fourth overall meeting between the QB greats — Brady has won two of the three meetings — both in Foxboro when he played for the Patriots — while Rodgers won the last time Brady visited Green Bay, a 26-21 victory in 2014. Brady has played at Lambeau only twice, both times falling short (the first time was to Brett Favre in 2002).
It’s also not the first time the two teams have met this season: Brady and the Bucs handed the Packers their worst loss of the year in Week 6, a dominating 38-10 victory. In that game Rodgers threw for only 160 yards and zero touchdowns while being intercepted twice, including a pick-six by DB Jamel Dean. Rodgers also was sacked four times by the Bucs’ defense that includes one of the best front fours in Ndamukong Suh, Jason Pierre-Paul, Rakeem Nunez-Roches and Jeremiah Ledbetter. Not to mention, the Packers are without All-Pro tackle David Bakhtiari who has been lost for the season with an ACL tear.
This will be Brady’s 15th NFL championships game, winning nine of the previous games with New England. And the G.O.A.T. now has won 32 playoff games.
But Rodgers is hitting on all cylinders. Packers fans can attest, they’ve never seen him this dialed in with his targets that include wide receivers Davante Adams, Allen Lazard and Marquez Valdes-Scantling and tight end Robert Tonyan.
Running backs could also be key in this game: Tampa Bay has two of the better ones in Ronald Jones II and Leonard Fournette, as does the Pack with dual threat Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams, along with rookie A.J. Dillon in the backfield.
While it’s an old cliché, this game will be decided by who takes care of the football better, and that will be Green Bay. A late Brady interception, lets say by Adrian Amos, will lead to a Rodgers-to-Tonyan that will give the Pack a two-score lead midway through the fourth quarter. Brady will find Gronk for one final TD, but the Bucs will miss the 2-point conversion and the Packers will recover the onside kick — this time — to seal the victory and punch their ticket to Tampa Bay.
PREDICTION:
Packers 31, Buccaneers 26
AFC CHAMPIONSHP GAME
Bills at Chiefs
(Kansas City favored by 3)
To be the best you have to beat the best, but the question is, will Kansas City have their best on the field this Sunday? Not even the defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs are clear if one-time MVP Patrick Mahomes will be cleared of concussion protocol after missing the latter part of the NFC Divisional game, a game in which back-up Chad Henne held the team together in a 22-17 win over the Cleveland Browns.
The Chiefs are one of the hottest teams in football, winning 11 games in a row, but not looking like world-beaters in doing so.
Like Green Bay and Tampa Bay these two teams met in Week 6, with the Chiefs holding on for a 26-17 victory which started their current winning streak. The Bills were determined not to let Mahomes get downfield. He threw for 225 yards, his second-lowest total in a game this season, but that was in part because the Bills were inviting the Chiefs to run. They did just that, accumulating 245 rushing yards as a team in the game. Without Mahomes, the Bills would not have to make that choice.
If Mahomes does play, the Bills are one of the few teams that can match the Chiefs score for score. The Bills are averaging 34.7 points per game since Week 9 of the regular season, and they’re so confident in quarterback Josh Allen right now that they called for a pass on their first 13 plays of Saturday’s victory over the Ravens.
I think this will be a game for the ages. After the Bills tie the score at 21 on an Allen keeper, the Chiefs, led by Mahomes, drive down the field and Tyler Bass splits the uprights from 44 yards as time expires sending the Chiefs to their second straight Super Bowl and setting up a matchup of Super Bowl I.
PREDICTION: Chiefs 24, Bills 21
