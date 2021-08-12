Last season, the Sun Prairie boys soccer team made the most of a bad situation. Forced to move their season from the fall of 2020 to the spring of 2021 due to the COVID-19 virus, the Cardinals still left their mark on the season. Sun Prairie enjoyed an undefeated regular season with a 9-2-0 record, earning it the top spot in its regional. There, disaster struck as the hopeful Cardinals lost their first game to Oregon in a shootout. This year, head coach Tok Kim and his squad have their sights set for higher than last year’s disappointment.
“Our goal is to win the conference and return to the state tournament,” Kim said. “ We have a solid team overall. I feel the program is moving in the right direction to be elite. The players buy into the system and understand it. As a group, we are all advancing to a level where we feel we can compete with anyone.”
Coach Kim’s goals of progression start with replacing his star players from last year’s squad. Johnathan Trilling was a 4-year varsity player for Sun Prairie, and a good one at that. He was named All-State last season to punctuate a decorated career as a Cardinal. Joining Trilling in graduation was star defenseman Keegan Duffy, who was also an All-State selection last season.
In addition to replacing two All-State selections, Sun Prairie is also breaking in a new goalie. Last season, Tanner Scherer was phenomenal in his senior year, allowing just eight goals on the season. With Scherer lost to graduation, the duty falls to junior Carsten Ganter, who made 7 saves in limited action last season.
“He’ll be really good,” Kim said of his new starting keeper. “I have super confidence in him. I think he can be just as good, or even better, than Tanner was last year.”
Stepping in for Duffy as top defender and helping out Ganter in goal will be Nathan Parrish. Going into his senior season, Parrish played in all 12 of Sun Prairie’s games last season and is primed to lead another stout Cardinal defense. Coach Kim is also looking for senior-to-be Jacob Baldwin to step up on the defensive side of things.
Nathan’s twin brother, Logan, leads a strong returning midfield for the Cardinals. Last season’s assist leader, Logan will be responsible for dishing the ball out to some capable scorers like junior Riley Stevens, last year’s top goal scorer.
“He’s a super-junior,” Kim said of Stevens. “He’s a great attacking mid. He’s a go-to player. He’s calm and composed with big size.”
Joining Stevens on the offensive push is Gabe Voung, a senior who recorded four goals last season. Even with all of this returning firepower, the void left by Trilling’s departure will be felt. Coach Kim says that “feisty” Tyler Hodges could be a capable candidate.
Even with the spoils of plenty of returning talent, Coach Kim has high hopes for the incoming freshman class, acknowledging that, from what he’s seen, some could be already prepared for the jump to varsity and to potentially contribute right away. Tryouts are next week, so there’s still time for new faces to make an impression and join the push for a state tournament run.
However the roster shakes out, it will be all hands on deck from the jump for the Cardinals. On September 14, Sun Prairie travels to take on Verona, one of the better teams in the Big Eight conference. Three days later, Sun Prairie will participate in a challenging quad with De Pere, last year’s Division 1 runner up, Green Bay Preble, and Stevens Point. Great competition like this will help sharpen the Cardinals last season to help avoid the same fate as last year.
The boys kick off the 2021 season with a road trip to Waunakee on Tuesday, August 24 at 7 p.m. CDT. Sun Prairie’s home opener takes place two days later against Monona Grove.