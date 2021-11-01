Both the boys and girls cross country teams at Sun Prairie had outstanding seasons in 2021. After running hard all year, both squads earned a shot at the state title at Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids. While neither took home the gold, solid runs from both sides brought a satisfying end to what was an overall successful season for the Cardinals.
In the boys run, the Cardinals had an unfamiliar face at the top of their finishing order. Typically, junior Mateo Alvarado Venegas fills this role. He was one of the state’s best this season, regularly finishing in the top-5 at races. But, he was battling a hip injury in this one. Still, he ran hard and finished with a time of 17:14.0 to finish in 56th place.
”He was extremely tough, but visibly unable to be himself,” Sun Prairie co-head coach Matt Roe said. “He ran with tremendous heart and still put our team in a great position.”
Replacing Alvarado Venegas atop Sun Prairie’s list was senior Joe Freng. Freng had been solid all season but really brought it for this run. He turned in a final time of 16:54.8, good for 43rd place.
Brothers Ben and Jonah Marshall were the next two Sun Prairie runners to cross the finish line. Jonah, a sophomore, was first, finishing 84th with his time of 17:26.4. Less than a minute later, Ben, a senior, crossed the line with a time of 17:51.4 to claim 117th.
To finish things out, freshman James Lennington finished 140th with a time of 18:05.6, freshman Leo Saron took 161st with a time of 18:22.4, and sophomore Gabe Roe finished 186th with his time of 19:07.7.
The Cardinals’ combined efforts earned them a team score of 279, finishing in 11th place overall. Onalaska took home the state crown with a team score of 89, followed closely Homestead with 94. Austin Henderson of Neenah won the race with a time of 15:40.5, a full four seconds faster than 2nd place.
In the girls race, Sun Prairie put together a solid performance as well, earning a team score of 245 to take 10th place.
”The girls ran hard for each other in their race,” Roe said. “There was a lot of love and togetherness with this group that really showed in the final two weeks of the season. That strong bond allows teams to do great things and this group really did.”
Leading the way for the Cardinals was senior Reagan Zimmerman. She turned in a final time of 19:53.9 to claim 32nd, the highest finish of any Cardinal on the day, to pace her team.
”Reagan had the best race of her career to cap off her senior season,” Roe said. “She was loose, excited, and happy to be racing. Her positivity was infectious. The leadership she showed this season was a big part of why the team had so much success.”
Not far behind Zimmerman was freshman JoJo Knauss. Knauss made impressive strides all season and it showed at the state meet with a time of 20:09.2 to take 42nd place.
Junior Grace Kline was up next. She turned in a time of 21:09.3 to claim 101st place. Just behind Kline was freshman Shaela Elert, who claimes 111th with a time of 21:17.8.
Fellow freshman Ali McCaughtry was next in 131st with a time of 21:45.8, followed by senior Bella Keefe in 138th with her time of 21:55.8.
Senior Natalie Johnson wrapped the race up for the Cardinals with a time of 22:46.5 to take 172nd place.
Middleton was the winner by a landslide in this one. The Cardinals had a team score of 61, well out-pacing 2nd place Madison West with 150 points. It should come as no surprise that a Middleton runner finished 1st overall as well. Lauren Pansegrau won the event with a time of 17:44.7, 30 seconds faster than 2nd place. It was a dominant performance from Middleton.
With the conclusion of the state finals brings an end to the season and the final year before the East-West split of the high school. Coach Roe is proud of the drive and effort these kids have put into not only running hard, but changing the
”The entire day, with the kids competing and enjoying their time together,” Roe said. “They provided a fitting close to the Sun Prairie High School Cross Country program as we split into two programs next season. The last decade has been the most successful in school history for both boys and girls programs. These kids were the torchbearers for that success and positive culture.”
Both East and West will be in good hands when the new season opens next August.”