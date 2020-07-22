While some colleges or universities have had one, two or maybe even three headline-stealing running backs through the years, the state of Wisconsin has cornered the market, mass-producing some of the nation’s best running backs year after year for the better part of the last three decades.
The University of Wisconsin has manufactured some of the best running backs in Big Ten Conference history — some of NFL-caliber — for over a quarter of a century, while the running back position is directly attributed to the national success of Division III powerhouse UW-Whitewater.
Wisconsin schools should be affectionately be known as the “Running Back U’s.”
The list below features the top 29 backs ever to carry the football in the Badger State, from Division I to Division III.
RON DAYNE
(University of Wisconsin)
7,125 yards
From 1996-99 Ron Dayne became a must-see as he put up eye-popping numbers. It all began with a rookie season where he set a then-NCAA freshman record with 2,242 yards while scoring 21 touchdowns. He would go on to finish as the NCAA’s all-time leading rusher with 6,397 yards, but he played in an era where college bowl game stats did not count. In other words, if you add in his rushing totals from the four bowl games (Copper, Outback & 2 Rose Bowls) of 728 his total was 7,125. And oh by the way, he won the 1999 Heisman Trophy, only the second Badger to do so and first since Alan Ameche in 1954.
But believe it or not, Dayne ranks second in the Wisconsin list.
LEVELL COPPAGE
(UW-Whitewater)
7,795 yards
Levell Coppage led UW-Whitewater to three-straight NCAA Division III national championships, totalling 7,795 yards and a gaudy 109 touchdowns from 2008-2011 to top the list. But his total only ranks second in NCAA III history, behind Mount Union’s Nate Kmic (8,074).
Coppage is one of six Warhawks to grace the list.
JUSTIN BEAVER
(UW-Whitewater)
6,584 yards
To say Justin Beaver helped put UW-Whitewater on the college football map would be a grave understatement. After backing up 1,400-yard rusher Colin Burns his freshman year, Beaver was handed the keys to the Cadillac in 2005 when Burns’ career was sidelined by injury. All the former Palmyra-Eagle High School standout did was set a then-school record with 2,494 yards while leading the Warhawks to the first of what has been a nearly annual trip to the Amos Alonzo Stagg Bowl ever since. He also became the first and to date only Warhawk to win the Gagliardi Trophy, the Division III equivalent to the Heisman Trophy.
Beaver, who now lives in Sun Prairie, ranks third on the Wisconsin list with 6,584 yards.
Three of the next four backs on the list are no stranger to Wisconsin football fans, and in particular Badgers fans: Jonathan Taylor, Montee Ball and Melvin Gordon.
JONATHAN TAYLOR
(Wisconsin)
6,174 yards
Taylor put up numbers only running backs dream of with 6,174 in only three seasons before electing to go pro. No other running back in Division 1 history ran for 2,000 yards his first three seasons, and it would have been likely Taylor would have been the first to have four had he not chosen to forego his senior year. If you go by his career average of 2,058 yards/season, he would have finished with a seemingly untouchable 8,232 yards.
Taylor was selected in the second round (41st overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Indianapolis Colts.
MONTEE BALL
(Wisconsin)
5,140 yards
Montee Ball scored 77 touchdowns which following the 2012 season was an NCAA I record, only surpassed by Navy quarterback Keenan Reynolds in 2015. Ball ran for 5,140 yards even though he shared the backfield with Melvin Gordon (No. 7) and James White (No. 20).
MELVIN GORDON
(Wisconsin)
4,915 yards
Speaking of Gordon, his 4,915 yards were aided by a senior season in which he ran for 2,740 — second all-time to only Barry Sanders — while scoring 29 touchdowns. Gordon accumulated only 784 yards between his freshman and sophomore seasons, but became the go-to back once Ball and White graduated.
BRAD OLSON
(Lawrence University)
5,325 yards
In between Taylor and Ball is Brad Olson, who from 1993-96 ran for a Midwest Conference-record 5,325 yards, a mark that still stands today. The Appleton native was first-team All-Midwest Conference all four years and scored a LU record 46 touchdowns and 276 points.
The top 10 is rounded out by a father-son duo and yet another University of Wisconsin Badger.
STEVE DIXON
(Beloit College)
4,792 yards
& MASON DIXON
4.511 yards
From 1990-93 Steve Dixon (No. 8) tore up the Midwest Conference as a four-year starting fullback in Beloit College’s Wing-T offense, racking up 4,792 yards for the Buccaneers. Two decades later Mason Dixon (No. 10), Steve’s son, ran for 4,511 yards following an All-State career at Walworth Big Foot.
ANTHONY DAVIS
(Wisconsin)
4.676 yards
In between the Dixon’s is Anthony Davis, who from 2001-04 ran for 4,676 yards for the Badgers.
CHAD WURTH
(UW-Whitewater)
4.301 yards
Wurth had a remarkable four-year career with the Warhawks. After a stellar high school career at Monona Grove, Wurth had three 1,000-yard seasons and fell just 18 yards short of becoming the program’s first player to have four 1,000-yard seasons.
But running the football was only one of Wurth’s talents at UW-W. He was a two-time All-American kicker and in a 2003 game he recorded all 34 points — scoring our touchdowns, kicking two field goals and making four extra points — in a win over UW-Eau Claire.
Wurth ranks 15th on the below list and third in UW-Whitewater history behind only Coppage and Beaver.
OTHERS
The list of the top 30 running backs below only one has earned a Super Bowl ring — James White in 2016 and 2018 with the Patriots — while only Dayne (Giants), White and Jim Jodat (No. 27 — L.A. Rams) have played in the big game.
