The Sun Prairie football team exploded for 34 points in the first quarter alone as the Cardinals cruised past Beloit memorial 55-8 to move to 4-0 on the season.
The starters were done by the end of the first quarter as the lead continued to grow. Quarterback Jerry Kaminski put up video game-like numbers in limited action, completing seven of his 12 pass attempts for 145 yards and three touchdowns. Cortez LeGrant Jr. led the way in the running game, rushing four times for 56 yards and two scores.
It wasn’t just the offense doing the scoring. On defense, Brady Shanahan scooped up a fumble and took it 15 yards to the house. The special teams even got in on the scoring when Addison Ostrenga recovered a blocked punt and carried it 18 yards to the endzone.
Next up for the Cardinals is Madison Memorial. The Spartans are 3-1 this season and beat Madison East 35-6 last week.