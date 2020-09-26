The start of deer season has once again arrived. Hunters throughout Wisconsin have their first opportunity to harvest the big one as the 2020 archery and crossbow deer seasons opened on Saturday, Sept. 12. Although the season officially runs through Jan. 3, 2021, the season is extended to Jan. 31, 2021 in metro sub-units.
Reports from across the state indicate good deer numbers with lots of opportunities for hunters, regardless of which season they plan to hunt this year. Learn more about what DNR biologists are seeing in your neck of the woods in this year’s deer hunting forecast.
In 2019, archery and crossbow hunters harvested more than 92,000 deer, including more than 54,000 bucks, which was a slight increase over 2018. This year, Forest County and the forest zone portions of Marinette and Oconto counties will be the only units with buck-only seasons. Throughout the remainder of the state, antlerless hunting opportunities are available using Farmland (Zone 2) and bonus antlerless deer harvest authorizations. Explore an interactive map to find more information on county-specific seasons here.
Haven’t purchased your license yet? Buy online in minutes at GoWild.Wi.Gov. Or purchase at a participating license agent. We recommend you call ahead to verify hours and availability of license services. Please note: DNR service centers remain temporarily closed to the public at this time.
Share this year’s hunting adventures and successes with us on social media by tagging us in your pictures and using #WildWisconsin.
