The Cannery Wine & Spirits championship team, consisting of (from left to right): Gregg Breese, Luke Titel, Jesi Haak, Paul Krueger, Pete de Poutiloff, Bruce Thompson, Damon Scarborough, Jen Johnson, Scott Willan, Matt Uebelacker, Jon Filter, Alex Korenic, Ben Travis, Dave Korenic and Chris Palmer.
Columbus Country Club def. Focal Point Financial Strategies, 12-2
Cannery Wine & Spirits def. Shed East, 12-4
Columbus Country Club def. Cannery Wine & Spirits, 14-10
Winners for winning teams this week:
COLUMBUS COUNTRY CLUB: Luke Titel (2), Matt Uebelacker (2), Jon Filter, Alex/Dave Korenic (2), Damon Scarborough/Pete de Poutiloff.
SHED EAST: Mike Burie, Rob Koehler, Mike Burie/Joel Peterson, Mike Burie/John Krebs
CANNERY WINE & SPIRITS: Alex Filter, Jeff McGee, Brenden Thomsen, Aaron Vokoun, Dale Einerson/Gregg White
In a championship match that went down to the wire, captain Matt Uebelacker led his Columbus Country Club squad to the 2022 Team Racquetball title. Cannery Wine & Spirits, the regular season champion, won two of the three matches that went to tie-breaker in the final, but Uebelacker held off a hard-charging Brenden Thomsen, 11-9, to give his team the victory, 14-10.
Uebelacker joined Luke Titel, Jon Filter and the doubles team of Alex and Dave Korenic as winners in the championship match, while Gregg Breese and Ben Travis both earned a point by losing in a tie-breaker. Columbus Country Club advanced to the final with a 12-2 win over Focal Point Financial Strategies as Titel, Uebelacker, the Korenics and the doubles team of Damon Scarborough and Pete de Poutiloff all won.
Cannery Wine & Spirits advanced to the final by taking out Shed East, 12-4. Alex Filter, Jeff McGee, Thomsen and Aaron Vokoun each picked up wins. Ironman captain Mike Burie led Shed East past Action Plumbing and Heating, 12-6, in the play-in match, winning in singles and teaming with Joel Peterson and John Krebs to win both of his doubles matches. Rob Koehler also contributed with a win. All the matches might have caught up with Burie in the semi-final as he suffered an oblique injury decimating his already short-handed team.