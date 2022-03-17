The Sun Prairie boys basketball team reached improbable heights in the 2021-22 season. The Cardinals returned just two players, seniors Ben Olson and Addison Ostrenga, with legitimate experience at the varsity level. Instead of folding, plenty of new faces stepped up to help propel Sun Prairie to impressive heights. The season ended just a game short of qualifying for the state tournament, but a run like that deserves a recap.
Humble BeginningsWhile Sun Prairie would eventually make a Cinderella run through the WIAA state tournament, the season got off to a rocky start. As the Cardinals worked to find a suitable rotation, losses started to pile up. Sun Prairie lost three of its first four games.
It was a rough way to kick off the year, but there was hope. Olson was already scoring in droves, averaging 22 points per game over that early stretch. As an honorable mention all-state selection as a junior, it was expected that Olson would carry the weight. Perhaps a bit more unexpected was the breakout of a speedy junior.
Junior guard Darius Chestnut was ready for the limelight of varsity basketball from the jump. He was a perfect running mate for Olson, able to slash and shoot and cover ground quickly in the fast break.
With Olson and Chestnut rolling, things were about to change in a big way for Sun Prairie.
Beginning the streakFrom that tough 1-3 start on, Sun Prairie would win 13 of its next 16 games. Of course, this was helped along by the constant 20-point games from Olson and Chestnut, but the Cardinals needed some more help to topple some of the Big Eight’s best.
The game that started the streak, a 77-56 win over non-conference Stoughton on Dec. 18, was a coming out party for Ostrenga’s scoring abilities. Primarily a pick setter and rebounder on offense previously, Ostrenga quickly made a habit of scoring over 20 points per game to make Sun Prairie’s offense a terrifying triple threat.
After three straight wins, the streak was interrupted by back-to-back losses in mid January to La Follette and Oconomowoc. This was far from the end of the world as La Follette was ranked as one of the top teams in the state and the Cardinals gained another key contributor in the Oconomowoc game.
Despite falling to the Raccoons in a frustrating overtime game, Boos showed his knack for finding talent by giving sophomore Ean Ackley a shot at some minutes. Ackley delivered in a big way.
Coming straight from the junior varsity squad just days prior, Ackley showed he belonged on the court by giving maximum effort. He was instantly frustrating to Oconomowoc on defense and forced turnover after turnover. His relentless pursuit of the basketball, whether it be defensively or on rebounds, gave Sun Prairie a fighting chance in the close loss.
Ackley’s effort never went away, and the Cardinals got back to their winning ways soon.
Nine of 10
After the Oconomowoc loss, Sun Prairie went on an impressive run, winning nine of their next 10 games. Two wins in particular stood out. The first game of the winning streak was over cross-town rival Middleton. Sun Prairie handed Middleton its first conference loss of the season, 66-62. A week later, the Cardinals upset the conference’s new leader, La Follette, to climb to 3rd place in the conference standings.
Olson, Chestnut, Ostrenga, and Ackley added a few more names to the key contributors list during this time.
Senior Ethan Metz led the team with 52 made 3-pointers this season, and his abilities as a deadeye were on full display during this run. He hit five 3-pointers in the win over La Follette, three in both of the following games, five in an impressive win over Arrowhead, and four on a road trip to Racine Horlick.
Junior Jonathan Weah really came into his own around this time as well. Explosive yet controlled with the ball in his hands, Weah was the king of assists for the Cardinals this season. He demanded attention when he drove the ball, allowing for easy kick outs for his shooters to knock down shots.
Sun Prairie also got some very valuable minutes out of freshman Tyler Haney, who even made appearances in the starting lineup from time to time throughout the season. You’d hardly be able to tell he was a freshman from his style of play. He was confident, a capable shooter and defender. His maturity on the court was huge for the Cardinals.
Into the Dance
A tough 3-game losing streak to end the regular season raised some question marks about how the Cardinals would fare in a tough sectional in the WIAA state tournament. Still, the computers respected Sun Prairie’s impressive win streak enough to grant the Cardinals the No. 6 seed in Sectional 3.
Those questions were immediately silenced with a 76-63 win over No. 11 seed Madison Memorial to kick off regional play. The Spartans had beaten the Cardinals less than two weeks prior, but it was obvious Sun Prairie wasn’t going to let that happen again.
In the regional championship, the Cardinals squared off against an underrated No. 14 seed in Brookfield East. The two teams battled all the way down to the wire. Brookfield East led 65-64 with just seconds remaining, but Ostrenga wasn’t going to let his season slip away just yet. He dropped in the most clutch shot of the season, a reverse layup with two seconds on the clock, to give Sun Prairie a 66-65
ADDISON OSTRENGA IN THE CLUTCH!!!! HE GIVES THE CARDINALS A 66-65 LEAD WITH 2 SECONDS TO GO! pic.twitter.com/ZWDy2rw5R5— Ryan Gregory (@Ryan_Gregory_) March 6, 2022
Sun Prairie’s clutch gene carried over into the sectional semifinal game against No. 2 seed Madison La Follette. Again, the Cardinals avenged an early season loss with an 85-80 overtime win. Olson was the hero of that story, scoring 13 of his game-high 33 points in overtime to will his Cardinals to the sectional final game.
There, with the stands at West Allis Central High School packed with Cardinal faithful, the Cinderella run ended against No. 1 seed Brookfield Central in a tough 72-61 loss. The Lancers hit eight 3-pointers, seven of which came in the first half, to outpace the Cardinals and put an end to their season.
Still, a 17-10 record, a regional championship, and coming 12 points short of a trip to the Kohl Center is a tremendous sendoff for Sun Prairie’s seniors: Olson, Ostrenga, Metz, Tyus Wills, and Joergen Kolstad. As Sun Prairie will split into East and West next school year, these Cardinals left a legacy that will stand the test of time as the final time a unified Sun Prairie took the court.
“They’re the last group that will play as one school,” Sun Prairie head coach Jeff Boos said of his seniors. “To be able to have that legacy for the rest of your life, knowing that you went to the sectional finals and were a game away from state, that’s quite a legacy. More importantly, it’s about the relationships that they’ve built along the journey with these guys. You hope that the young kids see their leadership and what they’ve done, and it inspires the next generation.”