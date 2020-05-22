CAMILLE BAKER
Sports you played in high school: Hockey, softball (freshman and sophomore year), and soccer (junior and senior year)
Favorite Sports moment: Beating the Fox City Stars this past hockey season who had won the 2019 and 2020 state championship
Favorite school subject: Science
GPA: 3.82
Post high school plans: I plan to attend the University of Minnesota to major in psychology and minor in criminology
Song you’re listening to right now: Last Time for Everything by Brad Paisley
Favorite place to eat: Culvers
I like competing against: The Central Wisconsin Storm
Motto: It’s gonna be a long one, but we can do it! We power through, and we thrive. Go team!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.