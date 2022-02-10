The Sun Prairie wrestling team closed out the regular season about as well as possible at the Big Eight conference meet at Verona High School on Saturday, Feb. 5. Six Cardinals finished in the top-3 in their weight class, including three conference championships. As a team, Sun Prairie finished with 210 points, coming in 2nd overall behind Janesville Parker with 230.
"It was great to see a lot of kids on the podium," Sun Prairie head coach Jim Nelson said. "The kids really brought it on Saturday and the results showed that."
Sophomore Christopher Anderson grabbed his conference championship in dominant fashion in the 106 lbs. weight class. After two byes, he pinned Blake Baldis of La Follette to get to the championship match. There, he landed another pin in the first period, getting the fall against Beloit Memorial's Miguel Martinez in 1:24 to claim the crown.
"He dominated," Nelson said. "He's been extremely impressive all season and he continues to perform well."
Fellow sophomore Parker Olson also ended his day atop the podium for Sun Prairie, this time in the 120 lbs. weight class. He too picked up two byes before landing a first period pin against Nathaniel Peters of Janesville Parker in 1:32 to advance to the championship.
There, Olson was dominant against Nestor Garcia-Gonzales of Madison Memorial. By the time the two got to the third period, Olson was already up 5-0. He landed two more takedowns in the final period before getting a nice look and securing a pin at the 5:54 mark to claim 1st place.
"The kid is just fun to watch," Nelson said of Olson. "He's so impressive on his feet and he's great at finishing takedowns. He always wrestles so well."
Sun Prairie's third conference champ came in the 195 lbs. weight class. There, sophomore Isaiah Horan put on a show to finish 1st. He pinned Janesville Craig's Gavin Bailey at the buzzer of the first period to advance to the championship match against Janesville Parker's Carter Wesley.
Horan and Wesley put on a point-scoring showcase. It was Wesley that emerged from the first period with a 5-2 lead, but Horan kept grinding. He scored six unanswered points in the second period thanks to an escape, a takedown, and a nearfall. This 8-5 advantage would be pivotal as the final period was another close one. Wesley scored a takedown and a nearfall early to take a 10-8 lead, but Horan answered with a penalty and reversal to take a 1-point lead. A nearfall solidified a 14-10 win for Horan and secured a conference championship.
While Anderson, Olson, and Horan finished the day at the top of the podium, plenty of other Cardinals finished near the top as well.
Freshman Brennan Hoffman made it to the championship match in the 113 lbs. weight class. He battled Parker's Tracey Kessler to get a pin in 3:53 to advance to the championship. There, he met Middleton's Jonah Dennis. Dennis, a likely state qualifier in the eyes of coach Nelson, proved to be a tough opponent. He pinned Hoffman in 3:27.
Junior Mason Bogardt worked his way to a 3rd place finish in the 152 lbs. weight class. An early pin at the hands of Madison Eastside's Muhammad Saneh didn't deter Bogardt from having a solid outing.
Now relegated to the consolation bracket, Bogardt won his second match of the day by pinning Craig's Andrew Craddick in 3:07. He followed this up with a 9-5 decision victory over Parker's Deezle Richards to qualify for the 3rd-place match against West's Leonardo Ruggiero. In a match that Bogardt trailed for long stretches in, a late takedown secured a 4-3 victory to secure 3rd place.
"He entered as a seven seed and finished third," Nelson said. "That just shows how hard this guy is willing to work and how much work he's put in this season."
Alex DeZiel finished up an impressive freshman regular season with a 3rd-place finish in the 145 lbs. weight class. He kicked his day off by pinning La Follette's Emmanuel Furlow in 0:52 to advance to the semifinal. He took a 2nd-period pin and headed to the consolation bracket.
There, he picked up a nice pin in 4:58 over Eastside's Malachi Currie to get to the 3rd-place match against Middleton's Seth Bunn. DeZiel picked up another pin in the second period, specifically at the 3:24 mark, to claim 3rd place.
"He just always keeps working," Nelson said of DeZiel. "Both in the practice room and at meets, he's always working. He put up a great record as a freshman this season."
Sophomore Teague Justman picked up a 4th place finish in the 132 lbs. weight class. He was pinned in his first match but bounced back nicely in the consolation bracket by pinning Memorial's Cashes Bufford in 3:18, catapulting him into the 3rd place match. There, he battled Landon Colson of Craig. Colson emerged with a victory via pin in 2:57.
In the 170 lbs. weight class, freshman Corbin Smith also finished in 4th. After suffering a pin in his first match, Smith bounced back with a long match win over Justin Russell. The match was tied at seven at the end of three periods, setting up overtime. There it took until the third overtime period for Smith to pick up three penalty points to get a 10-7 win.
Smith followed that up with another match that went the distance, a 7-4 decision win over Memorial's Jakobe Godbolt. In the 3rd-place match, Smith met Elija Thurman of Parker. Thurman got the win with a pin at the 3:04 mark.
Freshman Jaxon Johnson got off to a good start in the 182 lbs. weight class. He pinned Craig's Teegan Burdick in 1:30 to advance to the semifinals. A tough battle with Verona's Cael Wozniak ended in a 15-4 major decision in favor of Wozniak.
Johnson got back to his winning ways in the consolation bracket, pinning Middleton's Tiem Nguyen in 1:11 to advance to the 3rd place match. A long battle with Eastside's Bryan Guevara ended in a pin by Guevara in 5:13 as Johnson took 4th.
Freshman Kamorn Sarbacker got off to a similar start in the 285 lbs. weight class. It took three overtimes to pick a winner in Sarbacker's first match of the day against Ben Esqueda of Eastside. In the end, Sarbacker emerged with a 10-8 win thanks to a takedown. In the semifinal, Sarbacker was pinned by Verona's Jay Hanson in 1:38. He met Esqueda for a rematch in the 3rd place match. Esqueda got his revenge, nabbing a 9-7 decision win to give Sarbacker 4th place.
Junior Seth Kosky earned 5th place in the 160 lbs. weight class. After a loss via pin in the first round, Kosky bounced back pin in 5:06 over Braxton Weisenburger in the consolation bracket. He was knocked from contention from 3rd by Verona's Atticus Marse, sending him to the 5th-place match. There, his opponent forfeited, leaving Kosky to claim 5th for himself.
It was a top-to-bottom strong performance from Sun Prairie to close out its regular season. Now begins the postseason for the Cardinals. They won't have to travel far as their regional on Saturday, Feb. 12 will be hosted at Waunakee High School.
Other schools participating in Sectional C, Regional II of Division 1 at Waunakee are Beaver Dam/Wayland Academy, DeForest, Madison East, Middleton, Sauk Prairie, Watertown, and Waunakee.
--
2022 Big Eight conference meet team results
1. Janesville Parker, 230
2. Sun Prairie, 210
3. Middleton, 200.5
4. Janesville Craig, 195
5. Verona, 163
6. Madison Memorial, 162.5
7. Madison East, 142
8. Beloit Memorial, 86.5
9. Madison La Follette, 74.5
10. Madison West, 11