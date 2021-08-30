The Sun Prairie boys and girls cross country teams got off to hot starts to their seasons Saturday, Aug. 28 at West Bend High School. No, literally, a “hot” start. Scorching temperatures in the lower 90’s and a heavy blanket of humidity made for some averse conditions. Still, the Cardinals ran hard and ended up with some solid results.
“In over a decade of coaching cross country, I don’t think I’ve ever brought a team to a race with that combination of heat and humidity,” Sun Prairie co-coach Matt Roe said. “Saturday’s conditions were about as bad as you can get for cross country, which is ideal when it’s dry and temps are in the 50s. Heat indices were in the upper 80s and lower 90s for most of our races Saturday in West Bend. We don’t really focus too much on our times in the early season anyway, but you can throw these out solely based on how the heat affected all of the runners.”
Instead of the usual split of varsity and junior varsity for races, the Jamie Block Invitational opted to split teams into a senior/junior race and a sophomore/freshman race.
For the girls sophomore/freshman race, Sun Prairie impressed. Freshman Jojo Knauss posted the best time for the Cardinals, a 22:02.22 which was third best among freshmen and seventh best in the race. Not far behind Knauss was fellow freshman Cassie Coffey, who finished with a time of 23:45.27.
The combined performance earned Sun Prairie 2nd place in the JV standings.
In the boys sophomore/freshman race, Sun Prairie’s Jonah Marshall finished 1st among sophomores with a time of 18:15.37.
“We gave him a tough race plan,” Roe said. “We wanted him to go as hard as he could for the first two miles and try to hold on as best he could after that. He executed it to perfection, using competitiveness to drive him through the final mile to a first place finish. It was a great race for him to build upon in what should be a fantastic season.”
For the freshmen, Pat McRoberts finished 3rd in his grade with a time of 19:05.11. Ethan Frank also impressed with an 8th place finish with a time of 20:09.39.
The Sun Prairie boys JV squad finished in 5th place.
For the senior/junior race, senior Reagan Zimmerman led the way for the Cardinals with a time of 21:34.66, 3rd best among seniors and 6th overall. Joining Zimmerman near the top of the pack was junior Grace Kline. Her time of 22:08.74 was 5th best among juniors and 11th overall. Similarly solid runs from junior Mickey Griffith and senior Bella Keefe landed the Sun Prairie varsity 6th place as a team.
It was another big performance for Mateo Alvarado Venegas in the senior/junior race. The junior posted a time of 17:25.85, 2nd best in his class and overall. Ben Marshall led the way for the seniors with a time of 18:59.74, 11th among seniors. Total performance from Sun Prairie’s varsity earned the Cardinals 3rd place as a team.
Even with the sweltering heat, the Cardinals prevailed and kicked their season off on the right foot. Up next, Sun Prairie boys and girls varsity and junior varsity are all headed to Verona Area High School for an invitational on Saturday, Sept. 4. Hopefully, it’ll be a little cooler.
“Bad conditions aside, it was a great day for our team,” Roe said. “We had great performances and effort in all of our races. Our student-athletes really did a great job putting forth great effort encouraging one another. More than half of each team has never really participated in a big invitational before. This was a great opportunity to get that big meet experience and our kids definitely enjoyed the day.”