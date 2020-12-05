ADRIAN AMOS EXCEEDS $50,000 IN DONATIONS AND KICKS OFF NEW FUNDRAISER TO FIGHT ALZHEIMER’S
GREEN BAY — In September, Green Bay Packers safety Adrian Amos made a pledge to donate $1,000 for every tackle he makes during the 2020 football season to fight Alzheimer’s disease. To date, Amos has already personally raised over $50,000 for the Alzheimer’s Association Wisconsin Chapter.
Today, Amos kicks off an additional December fundraiser asking Wisconsinites to donate $31 to receive a green and gold #ENDALZ t-shirt.
Amos’s grandmother, Geraldine Thompson, lost a lengthy battle with Alzheimer’s disease on June 18, 2020. She had a constant presence in the lives of her seven children, 15 grandchildren, and a host of great grandchildren.
“Alzheimer’s disease is a cause that is very dear to me. After watching my grandmother battle with the disease I truly understand the impact it has on families.” says Amos.
Amos is encouraging Wisconsinites to join his team and donate to fight Alzheimer’s. To donate, visit http://act.alz.org/goto/TEAMADRIANAMOS
About I’m Still Here Foundation
The Adrian “SMASH” Amos I’m Still Here Foundation is a nonprofit dedicated to increasing awareness and providing resources for individuals in communities that are often overlooked. For more information, visit www.aaimstillhere.org
About the Alzheimer’s Association
The Alzheimer's Association is the world's leading voluntary health organization in Alzheimer care, support and research. Our Mission: the Alzheimer's Association leads the way to end Alzheimer's and all other dementia — by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support. Our vision is a world without Alzheimer’s and all other dementia. For more information, visit www.alz.org.
Green Bay Packer
Amos is in his sixth NFL season and second with the Green Bay Packers (he played his first four years with the rival Chicago Bears). Amos has one interception, three passes defended, seven tackles for a loss, two quarterback sacks and a fumble recovery while helping the Packers to an NFC North Division-leading record of 8-3.
