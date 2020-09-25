Konrad Plomedahl had thought he’d be doing something other than what he was doing this time of year. The Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School eighth grade Algebra I teacher was excited to lead the Sun Prairie varsity girls swim team for the first time as its head coach, but then came COVID-19.
Instead, Plomedahl will be running a full marathon … all by himself.
“This is part of the Eau Claire Marathon,” said the 2013 SPHS graduate. “I’m running it virtually and then putting my results in through their system.”
The Eau Claire Marathon was originally scheduled to be run May 3 throughout downtown Eau Claire. But, due to the coronavirus, the race was rescheduled for September.
“In early August they said due to the circumstances they were just going to cancel it, but you can run in virtually,” Plomedahl said. “I decided that since I put in the training, I was going to continue on and do it; I just had to pick a day in September to run it and turn in my results, and that’s what I’m doing.”
Plomedahl, 24, was a two-sport athlete at Sun Prairie, competing in swimming and track and field. He went on to swim three seasons at UW-Eau Claire, earning his bachelor’s degree in mathematics with an emphasis in education.
But while he did compete in track, he did not run distance races as he was a sprinter for the Cardinals.
“I took up running long distances as a way to stay in shape,” said Plomedahl.
This will be the second 26.2-mile marathon Plomedahl will compete in, the first was also the 2019 Eau Claire Marathon where he finished in 4 hours, 32 minutes, and 57 seconds.
CHEER HIM ON
Plomedahl will begin his personal marathon at 7:30 a.m. Sunday, and encourages spectators to cheer him on — at a social distance — as he runs through the streets of Sun Prairie. See attached route.
“I threw it out on Facebook and I’m running through so many neighborhoods in Sun Prairie that I figured people would want to come out and cheer me on,” he said.
He hopes to complete the trek in just over 4 hours, similar to last year’s time.
COACHING SWIMMING
But while he has been training for this personal achievement, Plomedahl was looking forward to leading the Cardinal girls swim team, which had previously finished third in the WIAA Division 1 state championships both in 2018 and 2019. He was an assistant coach for both of those program-best finishes.
“I’ve been communicating with the swimmers as well as the Sun Prairie officials,” said Plomedahl. “I just tell them to try to be involved and active in anything you can right now.”
Right now, Plomedahl’s head coaching debut will be on Feb. 26, 2021 as the Cardinals visit Madison La Follette.
