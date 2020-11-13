Those who knew Stan Wagner described him as gentle, even keel, the nicest man you would have ever met. He was also considered one of, if not the, greatest pitchers in Sun Prairie’s storied baseball history.
Stan Wagner passed away peacefully Nov. 3 at the age of 81.
A three-sport athlete at Sun Prairie High School during the late 1950s, Wagner, a 1957 graduate, went on to pitch for the University of Wisconsin from 1960-62. Among his more memorable performances was winning both ends of a doubleheader against Michigan, denying them of a Big 10 Championship.
In Pat Richter’s book: “Always a Badger: The Pat Richter Story” the former University of Wisconsin athletic director and Wagner’s teammate that day, it stated: Stan Wagner picked up both of the pitching victories with a 4-hitter in the opener and a seventh-inning appearance in game two. It was the first time since 1900 that a Wisconsin baseball team had swept a doubleheader from Michigan.
“I would have liked to have seen him (pitch) competitively, I heard he had one of the best curveballs ever,” said Bob Vitense, a longtime Sun Prairie athletic booster and historian. “I don’t know of a single person who did not like Stan Wagner. He was just a wonderful person.”
Vitense used to accompany Wagner to the annual Dugout Club Greater Madison/Brewer Baseball Banquet.
“We always had a good time when we went there,” Vitense added.
A modest man, Wagner, also known as “Stosh”, was a legendary baseball player in the area. After turning down an invitation to pitch for the Milwaukee Braves out of high school, he went on to dominate with several regional teams, including the Sun Prairie Home Talent League team, helping them win a remarkable eight HTL championships in a 10-year span.
“He was a supporter of Sun Prairie Home Talent baseball long after his playing days,” said former Red Birds player, manager and now general manager Scott Knorr. “I played with his sons Brian and Scott and Stan was always there watching.”
Wagner was also inducted into the Madison Mallards Wall of Fame in 2006.
Above everything else, Stan’s greatest joy was the love for his wife, Mary, and family. The two met when Stan was in the fifth grade and Mary was in fourth, at Sacred Hearts School. They married November 22, 1962 in Sun Prairie at Sacred Hearts Church. Stan would then spend almost 58 years with his wife, traveling the world and growing a beautiful family together.
That family included his sons Scott (Julie) and Brian (Kris), and daughter Jaci (Scott) Suchomel.
Brian Wagner referred to his father as one of the best pitchers to ever come out of the state of Wisconsin.
“Pretty much everywhere I went in my baseball career one of the first questions people would ask me when they heard my last name was if I was Stan’s son?,” said Brian Wagner. “Once they knew that, they would go on and tell me stories about the games they saw him pitch or had face him in the batter’s box.”
Stan had nine grandchildren: Tyler and Samantha Wagner; Brett, Brady and Kayla Wagner; J.P., Brynn, Gracie and Carly Suchomel. J.P. currently plays for the local HTL team, the Sun Prairie Red Birds.
“Obviously he had a big passion for baseball and he was someone that I and all his grandchildren could look up to,” said J.P. Suchomel. “At the wake and funeral it was great hearing all his friends share stories with us. It meant a lot to know he meant a lot.”
Bruce Thompson was a teammate of Wagner’s on the Sun Prairie Home Talent team, and later a business partner.
“We had just lost the state tournament in 1966 and when I came back home Stan contacted me and asked if I’d play Home Talent baseball,” recalled Thompson. “We got all the way to the (Home Talent) championship game and I remember I was nervous before the game. Stan had just gotten done playing at the University of Wisconsin and had played with one of the better shortstops and he put his arm around me and he said, ‘You know that guy I played in college with, well you’re as good as that guy.’ He kind of gave me the confidence to play that day; I played pretty well and Stan pitched awesome and we won. I always will remember him for taking the time to encourage a kid.”
Wagner, along with Thompson, John Oehrlein and Buck Birkinbine started the Sun Prairie Racquetball Club, now known as Prairie Athletic Club.
“I played racquetball in college and liked it, so I wondered if I could build my own club. I talked to my father-in-law (Buck Birkinbine) who put his land in, and at the same time I heard Stan was thinking about building a club in Sun Prairie, too. We got together and partnered up and opened up the racquetball club now 43 years ago,” Thompson said.
In the summer of 2019 Wagner was interviewed by The Star during one of the final Home Talent baseball games ever played at Ashley Field.
“I watched my two sons, Scott and Brian, play many games here. I can’t see a city with probably the best Home Talent history not having a baseball field to play at,” he said on that July 21 day, referring to Ashley Field becoming a casualty with the expansion of the new football stadium, leaving the HTL team without a home field for future games.
Wagner, Larry Calkins and Earl Harrison threw out ceremonial first pitches to their grandsons, all current or former Red Birds players, that day.
Wagner was laid to rest on Saturday, Nov. 7 at Sacred Hearts Cemetery.
